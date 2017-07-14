Obituaries— 7-14-17

Earlene (Warlick) Propst

I am Earlene Warlick Propst. I was born in Cleveland County on December 2, 1930 as the first of three children of Arsie Wright Warlick and Milton Paul Warlick. My brothers were Milton Glenn (Buck) Warlick and William Warlick.

I graduated from North Brook #1 High School and began working as a Health Care Technician at Broughton State Hospital where I met a fellow employee, James Daniel Propst. We were married May 3, 1955. Together we had two daughters, Ellen Propst and Joy Propst Boone. My husband passed away at the age of 53 after 32 years of marriage.

I’ve lived at Grace Ridge since 2014. The folks here have taken wonderful care of me but I have to say growing old isn’t for sissies. I stopped driving about 8 years ago. That was hard but necessary. I gave my car to my awesome granddaughter, Joanna Boone, who now lives in Boulder, Colorado with her also awesome fiancé, Joshua Siary.

My life here is done but I hope to be remembered for a while longer by those I leave behind for my kindness, love for jokes and random acts of kindness I bestowed upon friends, acquaintances and strangers. One of my proudest accomplishments was working with my youngest daughter, Joy, to provide crocheted toboggans for the homeless in Burke and Catawba counties on an ongoing basis. When due to my illness I could no longer crochet, Catawba Crafters was born to carry on that legacy. There are plenty of stories of my escapades I am giving my family and friends permission to share in my remembrance.

I have gone now as of July 11, 2017 to join my beloved husband and many dear family and friends that has gone on before me. My fate has always been in God’s hand and on his timeline. He knows best. I leave behind to cherish memory my daughters, my dear son-in-law, Steve Boone, my granddaughter and her fiancé as well as many friends I have made along my journey. Thank you all for being part of my life and allowing me a part in theirs.

My family will receive friends this evening, July 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sossoman’s Funeral Home in Morganton. I will lie in state July 15, 2017 from 11 a.m. until noon at Hebron United Methodist Church, 7929 W. Hwy 27, Vale, NC 28168 with service to follow at noon.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to: Catawba Crafters, 4057 Old Shelby Road, Hickory, NC 28601 or Hebron United Methodist Church or any Shriner’s Hospital.

Bonnie Lou Foster Medlin

Bonnie Lou Foster Medlin, age 63, of Lincolnton passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at her daughter’s residence.

Born July 28, 1953 in S.C., she was the daughter of the late Rufus Wayne and Bonnie Mae Foster. Bonnie was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden and worked for the Lincoln County School System for many years where she drove a bus and worked in the cafeteria.

Left to cherish her memory are: three daughters, Lorraine Homesley and husband Roger of Lincolnton, Tammy Wells and husband Dennis of Lincolnton, Tina Stroupe and husband Stephen of Lincolnton; six grandchildren, Makayla and Makenzie Zammarelli, Madison Homesley, Nathaniel and Joshua Wells, and Maeleigh Stroupe; brother, R. Wayne Foster and wife Cynthia of Lincolnton and nephew, Nakia Stacey.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden with Rev. Ethan Drum officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening, July 14, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Levine Cancer Institute Advancement Fund, c/o Carolinas HealthCare Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203.

Claudia Halcomb Stone

Claudia Halcomb Stone “The Pot Lids Lady”, age 92, formerly of Hillside Drive in Lincolnton and the Heath House, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Cardinal Healthcare in Lincolnton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Hollybrook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Ms. Stone was born November 21, 1924, in Letcher County, Kentucky, to the late Daniel Dock and Sally Griffin Halcomb. She had a son named Roger Dale Anderson. Claudia was known around town for her poetry and for playing the pot lids at Hardees and The Good Neighbor Shop. She was retired from nursing.

She is survived by her Cardinal Healthcare family.

Theo Elam Cochrane

On Sunday, July 9, 2017 Theo Elam Cochrane, of Westerville, Ohio, known to his friends and family as Ted, died peaceably at Columbus Colony in Westerville, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Drew Cochrane; son, Brian Cochrane; granddaughter, Tara Cochrane; sister, Carole Cochrane; and brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Deborah Cochrane. Ted was preceded in death by his mother and father Wanda Duncan Cochrane and Theo “Sonny” Elam Cochrane, Jr.

Born May 28, 1949 in Charlotte, Ted grew up in Lincolnton, where he graduated from Lincolnton High School. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969 after serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked as a sales representative in Ohio for Cochrane Furniture and later with the Honda Corporation in Maryville, Ohio where he retired in 1998.

Ted was an avid pilot and enjoyed instructing student pilots part time. He was an automobile aficionado and his knowledge of automobile technology was extraordinary.

An accomplished cook, Ted enjoyed reading cookbooks and cooking magazines to help plan and enjoy elaborate recipes with his loving wife Lana. Both were Civil War historians who traveled to many Civil War historic sites and enjoyed many battlefield re-enactments.

Memorials can be made to Christian Ministry of Lincolnton, PO Box 423, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Jerry Wayne Bolick

Jerry Wayne Bolick, 76, of Vale passed away July 10, 2017.

The family received friends July 12, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at E.F. Drum Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. July 13, 2017 at Coral Park Baptist Church in Lincolnton. Burial followed the service at Maiden City Cemetery.

Lois Ganus Litten

Lois Ganus Litten, 89, of Charlotte passed away July 11, 2017.

Services will be held at a later date at Hunter Acres Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Patsy Loraine Spears Kave

Patsy Loraine Spears Kave, 74, of Newton passed away July 13, 2017.

A memorial service will be held July 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sandra Gwyn Crumpton Hendrix

Sandra Gwyn Crumpton Hendrix, 56, of Denver passed away July 10, 2017.

A memorial service will be held July 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at Victory Life Assembly of God. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Leah Johnson

Leah Johnson, 89, of Kings Mountain passed away July 8, 2017.

A funeral service will be held July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends today beginning at 9 a.m. at the home in Kings Mountain.

Gregory ‘Greg’ Lee Miles

Gregory “Greg” Lee Miles, 59, of Vale passed away July 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Newton. Burial with military honors will follow at a later date at the VA National Cemetery in Salisbury. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth Slusher Lail

Elizabeth Slusher Lail, 60, of Lincolnton passed away July 11, 2017.

A memorial service will be held July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church in Lincolnton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends July 15, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church.

Raymond Morris Bost

Raymond Morris Bost, 91, of Hickory passed away July 10, 2017.

The family is planning a service for a later date.

Thomas Alvin Burgess Sr.

Thomas Alvin Burgess Sr., 80, of Newton passed away July 13, 2017.

A service to celebrate Thomas’s life will be held on July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends on July 15, 2017 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Russell Irvin Smith

Russell Irvin Smith, 89, of Mooresville passed away July 12, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on July 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the home of Dale and Julia Holden, 128 Tall Oak Dr., Mooresville.

Theresa ‘Diane’ Houser

Theresa “Diane” Houser of Lincolnton passed away July 13, 2017.

