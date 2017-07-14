Lincoln Charter to open artificial turf training field

Staff report

Lincoln Charter School will be celebrating the completion of a new 35-by-35-yard artificial turf athletic training field on July 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. The festivities will be kicked off with a 5k race starting at 8:30 a.m. at the school. The entire community is welcome for the 5k race and for the grand opening of the field. Runners and walkers can register at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Denver/GrowYourGame5k. Proceeds will support netting to go around the field, and the LCS cross-country program.

The field concept was first proposed last year by Prestige Soccer School, a Lincoln Charter partner, to take advantage of unused space between the baseball and soccer fields. Lincoln Charter chief administrator Jonathan Bryant and athletic director Dan Schmitz agreed that it would be a great addition to Lincoln Charter’s facilities, provided the money could be raised to build it.

Lincoln Charter parents Scott Spanbauer and Jeff Zink stepped up to lead the effort to raise the funds and coordinate the installation of the field. This was accomplished with the help of several local business who graciously agreed to be part of the effort by becoming major sponsors for the project. The effort could not have been successful without their help. The major sponsors are Denver Mini Storage, Innovative Pest Management, Horne HVAC, Hamilton Orthodontics, Hecht Realty, Lakeshore Pediatric, Safari Miles and Denver Health & Fitness. Permanent signage to recognize the sponsors will soon be displayed above the field.

With the guidance of UDC Sports, an artificial turf installation company who supplied the turf and provided the technical direction on the project, the work was mostly done with volunteer labor from Lincoln Charter families, which cut the project cost by about 40 percent. The new field can be used year-round for a variety of sports training and eliminates the issues of missed training due to rain-soaked grass fields.

Image courtesy of Contributed