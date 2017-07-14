Criminal Charges— 7-14-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Rian Scott Williams, 20, of 228 14th Ave. Dr. in Hickory was charged July 8 with two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance; one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance.
- Stanley Melin Mitchell, 34, of 8708 Joyeland Cir. in Charlotte was charged July 8 with one count each of possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, fraud identity theft, injury to personal property, interfering with electronic monitor device and failure to appear.
- Jesse Christopher Vestine, 36, of 165 S. French Broad Rd. in Asheville was charged July 9 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Geovanny Marcelino Hernandez, 25, of 1330 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged July 9 with one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Crystal Maree Burleson, 36, of 1323 Dartwood Ln. in Stanley was charged July 9 with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Wendy Eller Brown, 39, of 873 Furnace Rd. in Iron Station was charged July 9 with one count of embezzlement of property by virtue of office/employment.
- Andrea Michelle Beaty, 25, of 2203 Cloverwood Ln. in Gastonia was charged July 9 with one count of harassing phone call. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Clinton Duwayne Rucker, Sr., 39, of 1837 Amy Dr. in Lincolnton was charged July 10 with one count of assault on a female.
- Charles Thomas Young, Jr., 37, of Lincolnton was charged July 10 with one count of larceny of a firearm. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Kimberly Spring Brittain, 25, of 409 Tot Dellinger Rd. in Cherryville was charged July 10 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $900 cash bond was set.
- Lisa Bailey Trivette, 47, of 4774 Dick Wilson Rd. in Denver was charged July 10 with one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven O’Brian Hull, 28, of 1423 Katelyn Ln. in Iron Station was charged July 10 with one count of violation of 50B order.
- Michael Elston Smith Jr., 43, of 204 West Boyd St., 43, of Maiden was charged July 10 with one count of assault on a female.
- Misty Parker Cornelius, 39, of 6824 Dolphin Ct. in Sherrills Ford was charged July 10 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing and simple assault and battery or affray. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Tana Virginia Barto, 31, of 2842 Herman Dr. in Lincolnton was charged July 10 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
- Jeremy William Powell, 38, of 2057 Bison Tr. in Maiden was charged July 10 with one count of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Allen Lee Turbyfill, 23, of 2057 Gladwood Ln. Iron Station was charged July 11 with one count of violation of 50B order.
- Dashawn Marcia Waddell, 25, of 3315 Dunn Commons Pkwy. in Charlotte was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Lois Morris, 55, of 1946 N. Modena St. in Gastonia was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Billy Allen Clippard Jr., 45, of 1606 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count each of larceny, felony breaking and entering a building and interfering with electronic monitoring device. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Trey Scott, 23, of 320 E. Beltline Blvd. in Anderson was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login