Around Town— 7-14-17

SATURDAY

Senior dinner/dance

The Gaston County Senior Citizens will host a dinner at 6 p.m. at the Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas Admission is $10. “Silver Hawk” will be the featured band from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Senior Center

The Lincoln County Singing Convention will meet from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Reep’s Grove United Methodist Church, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale. This is a free event, and everyone is invited. For information call (828) 855-6414.

SUNDAY

Reunion

The descendants of Larkin Kiser will host a reunion at 1 p.m. at Landers Chapel UMC, located at 1205 Long Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton. Everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the church fellowship hall. For more information call Becky Kiser Cook at 704-482-1275.

Luncheon

McKendree United Methodist, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a Sunday luncheon with baked chicken and country style steak from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A donation of $8 is suggested to support numerous ministries.

Vacation Bible School

Augustana Lutheran Church, located at 1523 16th St. SE off Hwy. 70 SE in Hickory will host VBS through July 19 at 6:30. Kickoff will include hot dog/hamburger cookout and registration. This year’s theme will be the “Five Solas of the Reformation”. Classes each day begins at 6:30pm with a meal and will consist of Bible lessons, singing, crafts, and games and ending at 8 p.m.