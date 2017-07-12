Post 100 gets past Gastonia, advances to Area IV semifinals

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

GASTONIA—It took 12 innings, but Cherryville Post 100 secured a spot in the Area IV semifinals with a 5-2 road win over Gastonia Post 23 Monday night at Sims Legion Park.

The victory clinched the second-round series for Post 100 three games to one, and sends them into a best-of-five semifinal series against the Gaston Braves that gets underway tonight at Fraley Field in Cherryville at 7 p.m. The Braves defeated Mint Hill on Tuesday night by a score of 12-11 in 11 innings, taking the second-round series three games to two.

Post 100 got on the board first in Monday’s decisive contest. Austin Treadway walked to lead off the game, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Wes Reynolds and scored on Robbie Cowie’s RBI single.

Cherryville extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the second when Will Walker led off the inning with a double and advanced to second base on a bunt single from Dayne Homesley. Treadway followed with a sacrifice-fly RBI that scored the second Post 100 run.

The score stayed that way over the next three innings, with both starting pitchers, Cowie for Cherryville and Billy Todd for Gastonia settling in.

But Post 23 tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Justin Helms and Jacob McCray drew back-to-back one-out walks, and two batters later Luke Murphy delivered a two-run double that locked the two teams into a 2-2 tie.

Post 100 threatened to retake the lead in the eighth inning when they put runners at first and third with just one out, but consecutive popups on the infield ended the opportunity.

Jared Emory’s one-out double in the top of the ninth gave Cherryville another chance to go on top, but Todd got a line drive to first base and a flyout to right field to end the inning.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, Gastonia had their best opportunity to win the game. Slayton Fletcher led off with a single, and moved to second base on Murphy’s sacrifice bunt. But after Post 100 head coach Bobby Reynolds decided to intentionally walk Tyler Bradley, Cherryville turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

After neither team posed much of a threat in the 10th and 11th innings, Post 100 scored three unearned runs in the top of the 12th. Walker singled to lead off the inning, then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Homesley.

Treadway followed with a flyout to right, but it was deep enough for Walker to tag up and advance to third with two outs. That’s when an infield grounder off the bat of Wes Reynolds drew an errant throw, allowing Walker to come across with the go-ahead run.

Cowie and Bumgarner followed the Post 23 miscue with RBI singles, giving Cherryville a 5-2 advantage and needing just three outs to close out the series.

Emory, who had come on in relief in the 11th inning, gave up a walk and a single in the 12th before inducing a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Cowie, making his first start on the mound since injuring his knee back on July 2, had a solid performance for Post 100. The righthander allowed two runs on four hits in eight innings, while striking out six and walking five.

Bumgarner, who got the win, came on in the ninth and pitched an inning and two thirds, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out two. Emory picked up the save in his one and one third innings on the hill.

Cowie and Walker had two hits each for Cherryville, who outhit Gastonia 8-5. Post 23 was led by Jacob McCray’s two hits.

Post 100 improved to 27-5 on the season, and will be the higher seed entering tonight’s semifinal round. Gastonia ends their season at 15-10.

Cherryville 110 000 000 003 – 5 8 0

Gastonia 000 002 000 000 – 2 5 1

WP: Matt Bumgarner LP: Joe Palmer

Note: The Gaston Braves have eliminated Cherryville each of the past three seasons.

2016 – 3 games to 2 in first round.

2015 – 3 games to 1 in second round.

2014 – 3 games to 2 in second round.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN