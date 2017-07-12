Obituaries— 7-12-17

Charles Stephen (Bub) Wallace

Charles Stephen (Bub) Wallace, died on July 2, 2017, just hours before his 94th birthday.

He was one of eight children born to Myrtle and Avery Wallace. Charles grew up in Gaston County where he learned to appreciate the miracles of the good earth and how to make do with what’s on hand. He served with the US Navy in the European and Mediterranean Theaters during World War II. While assigned to LSTs, Charles ferried troops from ship to shore, returned the wounded to hospital ships, and laid smoke screen protection from enemy bombers. He participated in North African, Sicilian, Italian, and French invasions. When Charles became stranded apart from his Navy ship and crew, he fought in Europe with the US Army. In 1947 Charles wed Mary Helen, the love of his life. Their beautiful marriage spanned 70 years; and they had one daughter who never lacked love, guidance, and support. He retired from the US Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service and continued his service as a Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Charles was a true gentleman who eagerly shared his talents, wit, friendship, and (upon request) wisdom. He was the embodiment of optimism, found the goodness in all, and appreciated every blessing. Charles led a life of faith and honor guided by the words of Micah 6:8 — the Lord requires you to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God.

Charles is survived by his daughter and son, Mary-Charles and Patrick Murphy; one sister, Nelle Jacobs; as well as beloved nieces, nephews; cherished friends, and his fur companion, William.

Charles’s generous life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 216 South Aspen Street, Lincolnton, North Carolina. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church’s north wing.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Columbarium Fund.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Wallace family.

John Allen Vance

VALE — John Allen Vance, age 67 of Vale, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.

Born December 10, 1949 in Alameda County, Calif., he was the son of the late Wesley Howard and Doris Jeanette Smith Vance. John served three tours in Vietnam as a “Gunnery Sergeant”. John received The Navy Cross, Silver Star with Clusters, Bronze Star with Clusters, 4 Purple Hearts, The United States of America/Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, The National Defense Medal, Air Medal and many Campaign Ribbons. John also Volunteered with the Red Cross with the Disaster Action Team in Maine and most recently The Service for Armed Forces. John was an Alcohol and Drug Counselor as well as an Assistant Family Teacher for almost 20 years working with hundreds of children in need. In addition to his parents, sister, Karen Vance preceded him in death.

Left to cherish is memory: brother, Mark Vance and wife Vicky; step-children, Amanda Shouin and family, Bobby Hamilton; best friends, Joe and Karen Corvino; special friends, Louise Carpenter and family, Mr. Harry Abramowski, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Rotondo, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Giglio, Mr. and Mrs. John Giglio, Susan Giglio, Carmella Giglio and Kate Baumann; nephew, Joe Corvino Jr. and wife Jaci; niece, Michelle Corvino; niece, Private Beck Lucia and husband Ricky; foster nieces and nephews, Paul Strout, Chuck, Samantha and Gia Ford, Bobbi, Nina, Dakota and Alexander Frappier (Lisa and Jaelikah Pierce, Elijah Montanez) (Mellisa Mikeradin and Mason Sheets), Fred Day, Pornchia Moontree, Jeff and Rochelle Cote (Kathleen, Emolyn, Zaralyn and soon to be Huntyr).

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 6 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1560 Nathaniel St., Newton with Pastor Lance Mitchell officiating.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Vance family.

Walter Nelson Crisman

VALE — Mr. Walter Nelson Crisman, age 79, of Cat Square Road in Vale, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Walter was born February 23, 1938, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to the late Leon and Matilda Metily Crisman. He served in the United States Army and then later worked as an apple farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Florence “Ginger” Patterson Crisman of the home; a son, Sean Crisman of Cary; and a daughter, Sharon Crisman of Blowing Rock.

Services will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Growing in Faith Fund, PO Box 7, Vale, NC 28168, or to the VA Hospice Unit at Asheville VA, Attn: Voluntary Services, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Crisman family.

Melanie M. Duvio

Melanie Marie Timphony Duvio, 55, of Hickory passed away July 6, 2017.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Duvio family.

Mary Bynum Hall

Mary B. Hall, 68, of Charlotte passed away June 30, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held July 15, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Little Rock AME Zion Church, in Charlotte.

Martha Faye Rhyne

Martha Faye Rhyne, 54, of Maiden passed away July 6, 2017.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Rhyne family.

Bonnie Satterfield Williams

Bonnie Satterfield Williams, 86, of Maiden passed away July 4, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete with Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.

Alvin Lindford Spurlin, Jr.

Alvin Lindford Spurlin, Jr., 53, of Blacksburg, Va. passed away July 7, 2017.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Spurlin family.

Harry Lee Williams

Harry Lee Williams, 87, of Newton passed away July 11, 2017.

A funeral service will be held July 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at May’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Williams family.

Raymond Morris Bost

Raymond Morris Bost, 91, of Hickory died July 10, 2017.

A funeral will be at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Bost family.

Gladys Hazel Holden

Gladys Hazel Holden, 86, of Hickory passed away July 9, 2017.

A funeral service will be held July 14, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Unity Lutheran in Hickory. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Holden family.

Beulah Mooneyham Davis Howlett

Beulah Mooneyham Davis Howlett, 83, of Hickory passed away July 10, 2017.

The funeral will be 4:00 pm Friday, July 14th, 2017 at Faith Olive Baptist Church where she was a charter member, with Pastor Arthur Yount and Pastor Steve Houser officiating. Burial will follow at Faith Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 pm Friday, July 14th, 2017 at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Howlett family.