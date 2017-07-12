Local 12U team, player have good showing in Cooperstown
The Carolina Catfish 12U baseball team (above) of Lincolnton recently participated in a national tournament in Cooperstown, New York. The team was seeded 64th after going 2-4 in pool play, but rebounded to go 3-1 in the single-elimination tournament, finishing 17th overall out of 104 teams. Team member Will Blackburn (below) was the winner of the “King of Swat”, a home run derby that included over 100 participants. Will is the son of Johnny and Lisa Blackburn of Lincolnton. As a team, the Catfish hit 29 homers in the tournament. They are coached by Clint Eley and Easton Cooper.
