Criminal Charges— 7-12-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- David Alan Webb, 32, of 3866 NC 27 W. in Lincolnton was charged July 7 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, assault on a government official and speed to elude arrest.
- Jessica Renee Anderson, 30, of 11623 Sedalia Place in Huntersville was charged July 7 with one count each of possession with a schedule I controlled substance and possession with a schedule II controlled substance. Bond was set at 10,000.
- Courtney Nicole Gentry, 30, of 619 Raintree Ln. in Lincolnton was charged July 7 with one count each of general misdemeanor child abuse, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possessing controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle controlled substance.
- Judy Ann Long, 44, of 4601 Foxchase Ln. in Alexis was charged July 7 with one count of failure to appear.
- Kourtlon Dana Perkin, 24, of 1904 Ceader Fork Dr. in Greensboro was charged July 7 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray, injury to personal property and second degree trespassing. A $500 bond was set.
- Julie Marie Peralta, 44, of 17931 Kings Pt. Dr. in Cornelius was charged July 7 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- Latisha Shante Elmore, 26, of 1208 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 7 with one count of failure to appear.
- Richard Keith Carpenter, 55, of 5835 Mundy Rd. in Denver was charged July 7 with one count of assault by pointing a gun.
- Chad Derek Price, 43, of 760 North Brook 3 School Rd. in Vale was charged July 7 with one count of assault on a female by a male ever 18 years of age.
- Christopher Allen Bumgarner, 42, of 4329 Ralph Patton Rd. in Morganton was charged July 7 with one count of possessing stolen goods. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Joe Warlick, 43, of 1984 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 7 with one count each of larceny, and first degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Billy Allen Clippard, Jr., 45, of 1606 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 7 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
- Thomas Daniel Smith, 49, of 103 Crystal Dt., 227 NC 16 Hwy. Business was charged July 7 with two counts of communicating threats.
- Larry Dean Smith, 46, of 1721 N. Main St. in Mt. Holly was charged July 7 with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, display fictitious registration plate, expired inspection certificate, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Eric Hailey Payne, 49, of 309 Horseshoe Dr. in Mt. Holly was charged July 8 with one count each of failure to appear, displaying of expired registration plate and prohibited open container for driver. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Allen Mincey, 47, of 1718 Power Line Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 8 with one count each of displaying of fictitious registration plate and prohibited open container. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Amanda Michelle Alexander, 33, of 5781 Flay Rd. in Cherryville was charged July 8 with one count of communicating threats. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Angelic Nicole Pearson, 43, of 1060 Rockdale Rd. in Vale was charged July 8 with one count of burning of personal property. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
