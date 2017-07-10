Vale leatherworkers uphold deep-rooted family tradition

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Leatherwork is what has linked the Mulls of Vale together over the years but the middle George, George Pinkney Mull Jr., has led the life that books and movies are made of. Going back to the beginning, the Mulls came to this country in the 1600’s. One of Mull Jr.’s ancestors had a land grant from the King of England which is now known as Mull Road off Highway 10, which circles around to Cooksville Road.

Mull Jr.’s father, George Pinkney Mull, owned property on Boosville Road in Vale and was a judge for Lincoln County. Mull Jr. grew up in Vale on this property.

In addition to being a judge, Mull Jr.’s father had a two-story general store with a shoe shop and a service station. The store also included a feed mill, a cotton gin and a harness shop. The family also operated a peach orchard and a large farm. The courthouse Mull presided over was on the second floor and a masonic lodge was at the back of the store.

“He was kindly the daddy rabbit in that area,” Mull Jr. said. “He had about everything there.”

When he was 13 years old, Mull Jr. was sent to Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia to serve a one-year sentence for shooting a neighbor. This was not an unprovoked shooting – he saw the neighbor shoot and kill his dog. The day before, Mull Jr.’s mother caught the neighbor’s wife stealing feed from their barn. An argument ensued and the dog might have bitten the neighbor’s wife.

“The next morning when I got up to go to school, I looked across the field and saw that the neighbor had shot my dog and killed him,” Mull Jr. said. “I went back in the house and got my daddy’s shotgun and when he came across the field I let him have it. Of course it didn’t kill him, it had birdshot in it.”

Mull Jr. was only supposed to serve a year at Hargrave but his father told him if he graduated from the academy he’d buy him a new car. He spent another five years at Hargrave and when he graduated, he went to University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for a few years then got called to serve in the Korean War.

He returned to North Carolina after the war, got married and went back to college in Chapel Hill until he got notice that his father had died. Mull Jr.’s father’s store burned down two weeks before and his mother thought that’s what led to his death.

“I stayed with momma, I felt like I had to stay with her,” Mull Jr. said. “My wife went back to Durham and about a month later I got a notice that she was divorcing me.”

Congressman Charles Raper Jonas, who was a good friend of Mull Jr.’s father, contacted him to tell him about a business opportunity he might be interested in – a tannery in Guatemala.

“He told me that I could go and take it over and eventually if I started making money I could buy it,” Mull Jr. said. “I got on an airplane and went to Guatemala.”

He was there for a little over a year and had the tannery going well until a political revolution started.

“I was lucky I got out alive,” he said. “A year and a half later Congressman Jonas called me again and said that since I had such bad luck in Guatemala would I like to try again?”

This time it was an abattoir, tannery and shoe factory in the Republic of Chad in central Africa. It was the same deal as the tannery in Guatemala, paying nothing until he started to make money then he could begin making payments.

Mull Jr. married his second wife around the same time and she went with him to Africa. They spent three and a half years there and, after three years, he was worth $25.4 million. They had a contract with the Egyptian Army to provide the army’s beef, which helped make the business so lucrative.

Everything was going well until he got a call from the wife of the prime minister of Chad, telling him of the revolution that was going on in the capital. The prime minister had already been killed as well as over 2,500 other people. She told him that it wouldn’t be long before they got to him and that they didn’t ask questions, they just killed and took what they wanted.

“I had made so much money I had my own airplane so I took her word for it and took five of my top people and flew to Egypt,” Mull Jr. said. “I called back the next day and was told that I was lucky that I left because the next morning they got to my business, killed a bunch of my people and took all my money out of the bank. They took everything I had.”

Mull Jr. and his wife stayed in Egypt for about three weeks to see if there was any way they could go back to Chad and start over, but it wasn’t possible. They flew to France where he sold his airplane and took a commercial flight back to North Carolina.

Upon his return to North Carolina, Mull Jr. built and opened a leather shop on Highway 10 in Vale where he made saddles and other equestrian equipment under the name of Monarch Riding Equipment, until that building burned down in 1994.

Mull Jr. has had four heart attacks, numerous strokes and brain surgery over the past 25 years but he’s still accompanying his son, George Mull III, to his leather shop at the base of South Mountain. He goes to a gym and works out several times a week, walks a couple of miles a day and his doctors tell him he’s healthy. His other son, David, has a leather shop in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. His second wife, Carolyn, died nine years ago and he said a minute doesn’t go by that he doesn’t miss her. They spent much of their marriage together just about 24 hours a day.

At 85 years old, Mull Jr. still lives in the family home on Boosville Road and sleeps in the bedroom he was born in. Mull III lives with him as his caretaker, as he has for the past 17 years.

“I’m still here at 85 and we’re still in the harness and saddle business,” he said. “It’s been 25 years since I started having heart attacks so I’m lucky to still be here.”

While his father mass-produced saddles and had close to 60 employees working for him, Mull III prefers to work on his own and focus on one-of-a-kind pieces. Father and son attend trade shows and local events to market Mull III’s goods. In addition to the items he makes by hand, he also performs leather repair at South Mountain Trading Post & Saddlery on Wards Gap Road in Connelly Springs. He can be contacted at (828) 310-5258.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard