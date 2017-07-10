State budget includes funding for Lincoln County projects

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The new $23 billion state budget that went into effect on July 1 includes approximately $550,000 set aside by local legislators to aid three capital projects in Lincoln County and the city of Lincolnton.

Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, and state Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, reached out to local elected officials while crafting the state budget to determine the most beneficial way to allocate the state funding assistance.

“This budget includes money for some needs in our community,” Saine, a senior chairman of the House Finance Committee, said. “I reached out to our elected officials and some others within the community to see what those needs were during the budgeting process. There are often times grants in state budgets that look to address needs where the community would really love to do it, but they just need an extra bit of money because resources are always thin. Sen. Curtis and I wanted to be able to come back and do some things for our community because it’s the right thing to do. Our taxpayers have paid tax dollars to see that their state government works for them and I think that this is a good use of their money.”

Saine worked with House Speaker Tim Moore to obtain a $300,000 provision within the state budget that will be split evenly between the city and county. Lincolnton will use its funding for an expansion project at Betty G. Ross Park and the financial assistance will allow the county to address infrastructure needs at Rescue Squad Park in Denver. Curtis managed to secure $250,000 for the county, which will be used to furnish the new West Lincoln library.

“At the end of the budget process we had several million dollars worth of non-recurring funds available,” Curtis said. “I reached out to the county commissioners and the county manager and they told me that the library was the most compelling need in the county. I certainly believe that West Lincoln deserves a good library that compares to the libraries in Lincolnton and East Lincoln. If the county is willing to spend over $2 million to construct that library then I think it is entirely appropriate to take basically 10 percent of that from state funds to furnish the library once it’s built.”

The city plans to use the state funding assistance to expand Betty G. Ross Park by constructing new athletic fields at the site, according to City Manager Steve Zickefoose. Zickefoose added that the city will look into combining the $150,000 allocated by the state with a matching Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant that, if awarded, would likely change the scope of the park expansion project.

“Our goal with this money is to add some type of ball field with the additional space at the park,” Zickefoose said. “What that will look like won’t be determined until we come up with a design plan for our available space that’s there at the park. We’re waiting for word on the PARTF grant, but once we hear back about that we’ll be able to move forward with this expansion. Regardless, some how, some way we need ball field space because our sports have expanded in all areas. At this time, I can’t really say what type of ball field that will be. It depends on what we can fit in the space that’s available, but we want to make the best of this opportunity provided by the state.”

The county hasn’t yet determined how to spend the $150,000 allocated to Rescue Squad Park, but County Manager Kelly Atkins said the options include an amphitheater, additional playground equipment, concession stands and enhancements to the existing disc golf course at the park. The $250,000 set aside for furnishing the new West Lincoln library will be used first and foremost to purchase bookshelves, desks, chairs and other things of that nature, while any money that may be left over could be used to purchase computers.

“We have an extremely good relationship with both Sen. Curtis and Rep. Saine to the point where we call them at least a couple of times each month to talk about various bills that are being introduced at the state level,” Atkins said. “They’re always willing to fight hard for their county and get us dollars that otherwise would not have been obtained without their assistance.”