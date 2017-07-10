Red Fox Gaming becomes Denver’s first video game store

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Businesses of all shapes and sizes are converging on Denver, which continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The newest addition, Red Fox Gaming, is a family-owned store that offers retro and next generation selections for gamers from any generation.

Red Fox Gaming is a family-owned business that was started by brothers Spenser and Stephen Clark, along with their cousin, Andrew Morton. Red Fox Gaming opened in Hickory in August 2015 and now, nearly two years later, the family has opened a second location in Denver.

“Starting a business is just something that we always wanted to do, you know, chasing the American dream,” Spenser Clark said. “We didn’t exactly have video games in mind and, at the time, we didn’t expect it to become a full-time thing. We were planning on checking out some yard sales and flea markets and on the very first day, within the first five minutes, we hit a yard sale in Conover where a guy cut us a deal for 250 games, 28 controllers and 21 consoles for $150. It was a no-brainer. We went from having no inventory to having so many games that it filled up my entire living room. We were thinking about selling knives, guns, toys, it really could have been anything, but we knew games and we had always been into games so it was great that it worked out that way.”

Red Fox Gaming is the first video game store to call Denver home and that was a big factor in the decision of where to open a second location. Clark credits his staff and the store’s emphasis on outstanding customer service for the success Red Fox Gaming has experienced since opening two years ago.

“One thing that I stress is that I want all of my employees to be leaders,” Clark said. “John C. Maxwell said it best when he wrote, ‘If you want growth, hire followers. If you want explosive growth, hire leaders.’ That’s one of the things that have helped this business grow so quickly. We stress good customer service, convenience and affordability. We want to go that extra mile where if something isn’t working and there’s something we can do to make the customer’s experience better, then we’re going to do it. I’ve got a phenomenal, awesome team and I couldn’t ask for better employees. They go above and beyond and there’s no way we’d have a second store if it wasn’t for them.”

Red Fox Gaming offers a wide variety of games, accessories and consoles from the classic systems like the original Nintendo and Sega Genesis consoles to the newer Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch products.

“Classic video games and those original consoles have made a resurgence kind of like vinyl records,” Clark said. “The lasting appeal of a game is that, unlike a movie or a CD that only last an hour or two hours, a game can take you days, weeks or months to finish. Then you’ve also got games like Mario that are shorter, but people can play over and over again. The gaming experience is interactive. You’re actually playing as the hero so you kind of have a connection there that’s not present in other forms of media.”

Red Fox Gaming is located at 751-I North Highway 16 in Denver and is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/redfoxgamingllc or call the Denver location at (980) 222-7044.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard