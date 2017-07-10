Pastor to give talk on early Methodist ‘circuit riders’

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Eastern Lincoln Historical Society is hosting a talk by Rev. Tony Matthews on Methodist circuit riders, to be held at the Rock Spring Camp Meeting Arbor on Monday at 6 p.m. Matthews was the pastor at Bethel-Fairfield United Methodist Church in Denver and campground minister for Rock Springs Campground for the past eight years and has recently been reassigned to Lincolnton United Methodist.

It is not uncommon for a Methodist minister to be moved – they are not “called” to assignments like other denominations. This form of itinerancy grew from the practice of Methodist pastors traveling widely throughout the church on circuits. Although not moving as frequently as the circuit riders, Methodist pastors are appointed to their charges by the bishops, according to Matthews. The pastors are under obligation to serve where they are appointed. Bethel United Methodist was founded by a circuit rider, Daniel Asbury.

“He was captured by Indians, scalped and survived,” Matthews said. “He was traded for two blankets to get him back alive and after that he became a Methodist circuit-riding pastor.”

Circuit riders, who were not all Methodist but from other religious beliefs as well, shaped the spirituality and churches of this area, which was still mostly unsettled land. These riders often endured great hardships. Sometimes they received shelter but other times they did not. The requirements were that they had to be young, in good health and single, because marriage and a family would force a preacher to settle in one area. Methodist circuit riders did not have to have a formal education. The leaders of the new church were anxious for preachers to spread their ministry to people in rural areas who needed Christian guidance. Circuit riders traveled usually on horseback with minimal personal possessions, their bibles and a book of home remedies.

“They studied the native plants and information from the natives about what would be healing medicines,” Matthews said. “They cared for both body and soul.”

Methodism originated in England in 1738 as a reform movement led by John Wesley. Wesley sent Francis Asbury and four other missionaries to the colonies. They arrived in 1771. Methodism quickly blossomed in America. When Asbury arrived in 1771, there were approximately 600 American Methodists, according to Christianity Today. When he died 45 years later, there were 200,000 American Methodists.

Early on, colonists worshipped as they did when they were in England until the revolutionary period, at which point a fracture occurred. Many of the Methodist preachers either went into hiding or returned to England during the war, essentially leaving the colonists on their own. There were not enough pastors to go around and many services were led by lay people who could preach but not serve the sacraments, conduct baptisms or perform Christian marriages. These were done by the circuit riders.

Meetings were held in homes, courthouses, schoolhouses, the meetinghouses of other denominations, barns or in the open under brush arbors in the camp meeting style. Camp meetings were rural and scheduled during the “laying in” time in the summer. They were usually held near a stream or other body of fresh water. Because travel was difficult, families brought their food and livestock and camped for several days during the meeting.

In the Denver area, there are a lot of Methodist churches relatively close together and Matthews said that people often ask why. While now it’s a five-minute drive between the churches but in the 1700s, transportation then was not so easy, reliable or even safe.

Mathews has been busy setting up his house and office and preparing for his first sermon at Lincolnton United Methodist on July 16. He is a lifelong Lincoln County resident, having grown up in the Northbrook and Cat Square area. His presentation on circuit riders sponsored by the East Lincoln Historical Society will be held under the arbor at Rock Springs Camp Ground, located on Campground Road in Denver, on Monday at 6 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard