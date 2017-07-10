Local law enforcement fighting an uphill battle against opioid epidemic

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Opioid abuse has become an epidemic that not only affects those addicted to the euphoric high, but also the family and friends of the addict, emergency medical responders tasked too often with saving lives from overdoses and law enforcement officers working to combat the crisis at its core.

The epidemic reaches far and wide across the country, but opioid abuse has become alarmingly prevalent in the southeastern United States and North Carolina in particular has been hit the hardest. A 2016 study conducted by Castlight Health mapped out the 25 worst cities for opioid abuse and North Carolina showed up on the list four times. Wilmington topped the list as the worst city in America. Hickory ranked fifth, followed by Jacksonville at 12th and then Fayetteville at 18th.

While Lincolnton didn’t appear on that list, the crisis has gripped Lincoln County to the point where those burdened with fighting the epidemic within the community are taking notice. The struggle against the illegal sale of opioids is nothing new to local law enforcement officers, but the escalated presence of those drugs on the streets over the past two years has been noticeable, according to Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter.

“This really started to explode in our area more or less in the last two years or so,” Carpenter said. “We’ve had these issues over the past five or six years with some overdose deaths and other things here and there, but it’s definitely become a more prevalent deal now where it’s the most common drug that we see. It’s really a nightmare. We continue to fight a battle against the illegal sale and use of opioids and at the present time we are losing this battle at an alarming rate.”

The abuse of prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine often eventually leads people to heroin as a cheaper alternative. As of last month, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had made 108 arrests with felony charges for the sale, trafficking and possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin and other opioids since the beginning of 2016.

“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem,” Carpenter said. “We really need to seek to be able to offer assistance to these folks that have this addiction. We’ll attack the seller, but it’s the abuser that needs help in this situation. The use and the deaths associated with opioid abuse has gotten worse and I feel like addressing the addiction aspect has sort of been neglected. I think the folks who deal in the addiction networks are eagerly waiting to address the issue, but like anything, those programs need more funding.”

The transition from prescription painkillers to heroin has accelerated the danger for addicts and law enforcement officers fighting the epidemic. Lately, dealers have resorted to cutting the drug with fentanyl, which is a potent, synthetic opioid pain medication with a rapid onset that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. In some cases, fentanyl analogues designed to mimic the euphoric high of the original drug may be as much as 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Fentanyl can become so potent that it can be absorbed into the body just by making contact with the skin. In May, an Ohio police officer nearly overdosed after wiping the white, powdery substance off of his shirt following an earlier drug bust.

“I believe that recent legislation that has made it harder to access prescription medication, which is a good thing, has in turn caused a lot of addicts to seek illicit drugs like heroin,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Lt. Jon Propst said. “When you have that, the makers of heroin think that they have to make their heroin better than the next person’s heroin. They start adding ingredients like fentanyl and when they start doing that it becomes a deadly cocktail and we start seeing the overdose deaths rise. It’s the way that the drug world works. You try to stop one thing and then something else happens, so you just have to try to adjust and try to correct the root of the problem. There’s no clear-cut solution.”

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO