Guest View— Helping aid areas affected by flooding

Gov. Roy Cooper brought good news to Robeson County Wednesday: $70 million in disaster assistance from the state. The money will help finance the beleaguered county’s recovery from the horrific flooding caused by last fall’s Hurricane Matthew.

The money will arrive in community development block grants. Most of it will be used to repair or replace damaged housing. It will include grants to several of the nonprofit volunteer groups that continue to to work on flood relief across eastern North Carolina.

Cooper also announced an initiative that in the long term could be even more valuable: The state will contribute $100,000 for a study of ways to prevent future flooding in the Lumber River basin. “To be on pins and needles during every storm, not know if you’re about to be subjected to another flood is really difficult,” Cooper said. “We want to learn why this flooding happened and what can keep it from happening again. This study can identify ways to protect Lumberton, keep its residents safe and help flood insurance rates remain stable so homeowners and businesses can return.”

The study eventually should cover all of eastern North Carolina, where rising sea levels and, in some places, sinking land masses, make flooding an increasingly common event. It’s government’s job to plan for the future, and we’re happy to see it stepping up to do it.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.