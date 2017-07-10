Deputy injured during foot chase with suspect

Staff report

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured during a foot chase following the vehicle chase of a man on a four-wheeler.

David Alan Webb, 32, of Highway 27 West in Lincolnton, is accused of fleeing from officers and breaking a deputy’s hand during the pursuit.

Deputies responded to a call about a Lincolnton Police Department officer involved in a chase with a man on a four-wheeler just after midnight on Friday. Officials with the Lincoln County Communications Center told deputies that the man was being chased down Country Club Road toward Salem Church Road in Lincolnton.

Deputies saw the four-wheeler come from behind a business on South Industrial Park Road, operated by a rider wearing black clothing with a white helmet and a black backpack. Deputies attempted to stop the four-wheeler but the driver fled, reaching speeds of 55 miles per hour.

Deputies said the ATV turned onto Atlantic Lane where it crashed into a utility pole, blocking a driveway to private property.

The rider left the four-wheeler and ran to a nearby trail through the woods. Deputy R.D. Richard was in pursuit on foot when the man threw his helmet, striking the officer in the hand. The suspect slipped and fell and officers took him in custody after a brief struggle. Richard’s right hand was broken from the impact of the helmet.

Webb was charged with one felony count of speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and assault on a government official. He was issued a $37, 000 secured bond.

Webb has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor willful injury to property in 2003, felony possession of stolen goods in 2005 and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 2011. He was also convicted of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Gaston County in 2010. He served a three-month prison sentence for his 2011 conviction in 2013, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He served more than six months in prison in 2011 for his 2005 conviction.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO