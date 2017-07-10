Curtis, Saine discuss the new state budget

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina General Assembly voted last week to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget, passing the bill into law.

The budget, which passed despite Cooper’s veto with a 73-46 vote in the House and a 34-14 vote in the Senate, checks in at $23 billion. That number represents a $500 million increase over last year’s budget, but is a reduction from the $23.4 billion spending plan proposed by Cooper in March.

Cooper, a Democrat, opted to veto the budget proposed by the GOP-dominated legislature due, in part, to its income tax cuts.

The budget offers a personal income tax rate reduction from 5.499 percent to 5.25 percent, while also raising the standard deduction — the dollar amount that reduces the amount of income on which you are taxed — to $20,000 rather than $17,500. The corporate income tax rate will also decrease from 3 percent to 2.5 percent under the recently approved spending plan.

“This budget does represent compromise by both chambers, but I do feel very good about the final product,” Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, said. “We were able to reduce taxes by $528 million over the biennium, which is the next two fiscal years. Being one of the House finance chairmen who worked on the tax package, that’s something that I’m very proud of. The personal income tax will go down to 5.25 percent, which is one of the lowest in the southeast, and the corporate tax rate will go down to 2.5 percent. Those two things combined with some other tax reforms, including doing away with the mill machinery tax, really does make us more competitive in terms of economic development and recruitment.”

However, the tax cuts will take effect in Fiscal Year 2019 rather than the current fiscal year, as proposed in earlier House and Senate tax packages.

“It was a timing issue that caused us to delay those tax cuts,” Saine said. “It allows for some normalization and planning within our budgeting process because we passed a number of tax reforms during our last session. This gives our Department of Revenue time to adjust, but it also gives our state economy a little bit of time to adjust so that we don’t go too far, too fast. The timing allows for our continued economic growth to really take effect and it gives individuals and companies alike some certainty in terms of what’s happening in the tax code. It’s as much about timing as anything.”

The budget will give teachers an average pay raise of 3.3 percent this fall, with experienced teachers receiving a more significant increase in salary. Raises in pay for teachers will average 9.6 percent over the two-year life of the budget, with the goal of having average salaries reach $55,000 by 2020.

“I think the final version of the budget is very good,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, said. “We increased education funding by $700 million and gave teachers a 10 percent pay raise. I think those are pretty impressive numbers. Our teacher pay has been too low for too long so in every budget cycle we’re giving significant pay raises to teachers and we’re also trying to get to the point where we’re doing a lot of performance-based bonusing. The teachers and principals are the keys to success in the classroom, so if we expect our children to do well academically we’ve got to have motivated, enthusiastic teachers.”

The budget also cuts the wait list for subsidized preschool programs by 75 percent, adding 3,525 free slots for all eligible 4-year-olds in the state.

“It all starts at a very young age,” Curtis, co-chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said. “The kids have to have some academic skills when they start kindergarten and they’ve got to be able to read by the third grade. Our focus is getting them to be able to read by the time they enter third grade because the data is pretty compelling. If a child goes to fourth grade without the ability to read, their chances of being successful throughout the next eight grades goes down dramatically. Basically, everything is aimed toward that third grade reading competence and if funding preschool education will make us more successful when it comes to third grade reading competence then we’re willing to do it.”

The budget, which covers the next two fiscal years, took effect on July 1.