Commissioner Anita McCall appointed to National Association of Counties

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Commissioner Anita McCall has been appointed to the National Association of Counties to serve as a member of the Community, Economic & Workforce Development Steering Committee.

“It’s something you have to apply for and I was encouraged to do so by some of the members of the North Carolina School of Government, which is our authority as county commissioners,” McCall said. “I had to provide them with information of all that I’ve accomplished while serving the county, including volunteer work, as well as a resume. Truthfully, I was shocked when I got the letter of appointment on Tuesday.”

The National Association of Counties is an organization that was founded in 1935 with the intent of uniting America’s 3,069 county governments. The organization currently boasts more than 1,100 elected and appointed officials from every region of the country that serve on numerous policy steering committees, ad hoc and standing committees and various caucuses and task forces to advocate with a collective voice on national policy and pursue transformational county solutions.

“I wanted to represent Lincoln County,” McCall said. “I’ll get to debate and recommend congressional and legislative laws that will impact things specific to what’s going on in our county. I’ll get to learn from some of the other counties that are represented about some of the challenges Lincoln County has, such as having great growth in the county without stifling that growth. People before us have already met some of these challenges and made it through, so let’s learn from how these other folks got it done. I’m hoping this will open doors to show us how we can better capitalize on some of the needs that our county has.”

McCall requested appointment to the Community, Economic & Workforce Development Steering Committee that is responsible for all policy matters pertaining to housing, community and economic development, public works and workforce development. This includes the creation of affordable housing and housing options for different populations, residential, commercial and industrial development and building and housing codes.

“This is exactly what I signed up for as a commissioner,” McCall said. “That’s to better assist the citizens of Lincoln County. I can do that by researching how other counties operate. I think the Community, Economic & Workforce Development Committee will help me, not just by helping to set the nation’s counties’ goals, but by learning how we can all better ourselves as counties. I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and I’m happy to be here on the board of commissioners. This is a level of service commitment that I take seriously.”

McCall, who is currently serving her first term as a Lincoln County commissioner, was led the vote totals in November’s election among the five candidates on the ballot. Since taking her seat on the board, she has spearheaded the effort to set a timeline marked with attainable goals to help the Lincoln County animal shelter reach “no-kill” designation by working alongside the Lincoln County Animal Services director and her staff.

McCall’s appointment to the National Association of Counties is a one-year term. She will be attending the organization’s 2017 annual conference from July 21-24 in Franklin County, Ohio.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard