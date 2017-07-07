Post 100 wins Game 1 at Gastonia

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

GASTONIA—After two days of back-and-forth discussion over where to play game one of the Area IV second-round playoff series, the contest finally got underway Thursday night at Sims Park in Gastonia.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, Cherryville Post 100 scored seven unanswered runs to take the series opener by a score of 10-5, and will play games two and three at Fraley Field in Cherryville tonight and Saturday before returning to Sims Park for game four on Sunday night if necessary.

Both teams were able to get solid outings out of their starting pitchers. Dalton Brooks gave Cherryville 5 ⅓ good innings, getting a no-decision and giving way to Wade Walker in the sixth.

Walker, who was pulled after recording one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, went 2 ⅔ to pick up the win. Seldom used Brent Walls pitched the final inning and two-thirds, retiring all five batters that he faced.

Isaak Tovall got the start for Gastonia Post 23 and pitched into the seventh inning, before giving way to Jacob Hilton and Riley Thornburg.

Post 23 got on the board in the first when Billy Todd doubled, and later scored on a wild pitch. Cherryville took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning on Austin Treadway’s two-run single, and the score stayed that way until the fifth.

Three straight singles by Gastonia produced a run, including an RBI base hit by Fermin Osio to pull Post 23 to within one. Gastonia then took the 5-3 lead in the home half of the sixth inning on consecutive RBI singles by Garrett Sutton, Todd and Jacob McCray.

But Post 100 answered quickly with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Following singles by Dayne Homesley and Treadway to start the inning, Colton Stroupe may have had the biggest hit of the game for Cherryville. His two-run double down the left-field line tied the game at 5 all, and gave the Post 100 offense a spark.

After Post 23 was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh, Cherryville took advantage of a couple Gastonia throwing errors in the top of the eighth inning, scoring five times to take control of the game.

The first five Post 100 batters in the eighth all reached base, and all scored. Kameron Reynolds and Wes Reynolds were the only players with hits in the five-run frame, and Wes Reynolds had the only RBI.

Treadway and Stroupe had two hits each to lead the Cherryville offense, Todd and McCray had three hits apiece to lead Post 23. Gastonia outhit Cherryville 11-9.