Obituaries— 7-7-17

Gladys Keever Propst

Gladys Keever Propst, 93, of Newton passed away July 4, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Propst family.

Terry Alan Killian

Terry Alan Killian, 62, of Hickory passed away July 3, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 9, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jean Kaufman’s residence.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Killian family.

Judy Louise Guinn

Judy Louise Guinn, 70, of Lincolnton passed away July 4, 2017.

A graveside service will be held July 7, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Guinn family.

William Franklin Lynn

William Franklin Lynn, 64, of Southport passed away July 4, 2017.

A memorial service will be held July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hunting Hills Church of God.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Lynn family.

Rhoda Ramseur Friday

Rhoda Ramseur Friday, 44, of Maiden passed away July 3, 2017.

A funeral service will be held July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Friday family.