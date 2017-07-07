Criminal Charges— 7-7-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Caleb Lane Mitchem, 21, of 3224 Harmon Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 29 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and four counts of trafficking in cocaine.
- Danny Richard Thomas, 55, of 110 Hecht Place in Stanley was charged June 30 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug equipment/drug paraphernalia. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Douglas Glenn Queen Jr., 28, of 3971 Koliha Ln. in Maiden was charged June 30 with four counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. An $8,000 secured bond was set.
- Steve Castillo, Jr., 37, of 1268 D. Fieldstone in Mooresville was charged June 30 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $2,500 cash bond was set.
- Marico Anderson, 32, of 235 Mauney Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 30 with one count of failure to appear.
- Joshua Gene Hoyle, 25, of 152 Beechnut Creek Rd. in Casar was charged June 30 with one count of probation violation. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- James Fitzgerald Day, 49, of 104 Whitesides St. in Cherryville was charged June 30 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Haley Boyles Gantt, 29, of 5443 W. NC 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged June 30 with one count each of failure to appear and failure to comply.
- William Liston Davis Jr., 46, of 1469 Furnace Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 30 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Leonardo Palmino Mascaro, 21, of 10 E Falls Ave. in Granite Falls was charged July 1 with one count of driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Courtney Racshunn Hildreth, 22, of 6421 Cool Water Ct. in Charlotte was charged July 1 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Timothy Bowers, 37, of 2511 Primm Rd. in Denver was charged July 1 with one count of felon possessing a firearm. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Terrell Quintez Downs, 20, of 1904 Len Ox Dr. in Kingstown was charged July 1 with one count of failure to comply. A $493 cash bond was set.
- Jeffrey Scott Rinck, 44, of 205 Springs East Rd. in Stanley was charged July 1 with one count of assault on a female.
- Franklin Tavious Young, 22, of 1052 Alexis Lucia Rd. in Stanley was charged July 1 with five counts of failure to appear and one count each of failure to comply, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, speeding, left of the center, resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, failure to stop at a red light/stop sign, driving on the wrong side and speeding while attempting to elude arrest.
- Christopher Trey Ford, 23, of Charlotte was charged July 3 with one count each of second degree trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.
- Cody William Ford, 22, of Charlotte was charged July 3 with one count each of intoxicated and disruptive, resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and second degree trespassing. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Michael Rayford Willis, 56, of 322 South Cedar St. was charged July 3 with three counts of communicating threats and one count each of injury to personal property and contempt of court/violating orders of court.
- Joshua Brent Milholland, 37, of 2400 Smith Cove Rd. in Denver was charged July 3 with six counts of failure to deliver title and one count of impersonating registration- dealer.
- Maurice Maynard Jr., 59, of 2108 Rock Hollar Rd. in Stanley was charged July 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Franklin Tavious Young, 22, of 1052 Alexis Lucia Rd. in Stanley was charged July 3 with one count of hit and run property damage. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Charles Anton Moser, 26, of Lincolnton was charged July 3 with one count of injury to personal property.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login