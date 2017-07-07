Cardinals lose Game 5 at Asheville

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

ASHEVILLE—For six innings Tuesday night the Lincoln County Cardinals looked as if they could complete the first-round series comeback over Asheville Post 70 and advance to the second round of the Area IV playoffs.

But it was Asheville who made the final comeback, scoring nine runs in the final two innings for an 11-3 victory in the deciding game five at T.C. Roberson High School and advancing to round two.

Post 70 took advantage of several Lincoln County miscues in the bottom of the seventh inning to seize control of the game. With the Cardinals holding on to a 3-2 lead since the top of the fourth, Brady Drennen’s streak of retired batters ended at eleven with one out in the seventh.

Holden Upright singled, and Jacob McCarthy followed with a base on balls.

The first error of the game committed by Lincoln County allowed Chris Banks to reach base safely, loading the bases with no outs.

Xavier Stewart then put Asheville on top for good with a two-run double, and a throwing error from the outfield allowed a third runner to score, giving Post 70 a 5-3 lead.

Following an infield error, Ty Gossett delivered an RBI single, and two batters later Bradley Buckner’s run-scoring base hit coupled with another throwing error from the outfield made it an 8-3 game.

With Post 70 relief pitcher Jack Ponder showing no signs of allowing even a threat from the Cardinals bats, Asheville added three more runs in the eighth inning as Gossett belted a two-run double to put the game out of reach.

Xavier had three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Post 70 at the plate, and Gossett and Upright added two hits each.

But the story of the game was the dominating performance of pitcher Ponder. The righthander out of Enka High School came on in relief in the fourth inning with the game tied 2-2 and two runners aboard.

Seth McRorie’s sacrifice fly to right field scored Daniel Thompson who had singled earlier in the inning, giving Lincoln County a 3-2 lead. But Ponder struck out the next two batters to close the door on any further damage.

Ponder, who will continue his baseball career next season at UNC-Greensboro, only allowed three more Cardinal baserunners the rest of the way, and no more that one in a single inning.

In his six innings of work, Ponder struck out the side four times including the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

The only hit that he allowed was a one-out single to Drennen in the top of the sixth inning. Of the 18 outs recorded by Ponder, 15 were by strikeout.

Along with Drennen, Jordon Easter, Hunter White and Thompson had the hits for Lincoln County Post 455.

Not to be overlooked was a terrific outing by Drennen. The right-hander kept Asheville Post 70’s bats in check through the first six innings, before it appeared that he may have just ran out of gas. At one point in the game, Drennen retired 11 straight Asheville hitters, and 14 of 15 to help his team maintain the lead.

The Cardinals finish the season with a record of 11-13. They were the number five seed out of the Area IV Eastern Division.

Asheville, now 11-10, was to take on Union County in game one of their second round playoff series at Marvin Ridge High School on Thursday night.

Lincoln Co. 001 200 000 – 3 4 6

Asheville 020 000 63x – 11 9 2

WP: Jack Ponder LP: Brady Drennen

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN