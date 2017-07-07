Boger City 8U wins district tourney
The Boger City Optimist 8U coach-pitch team recently won the Dixie Youth District 3 tournament in Bessemer City by beating Kings Mountain 14-3 in the championship game. They then competed in the N.C. Dixie Coach-Pitch State Tournament in Richfield. They defeated North Stanly 14-6 before being eliminated. Pictured are front left to right: Hayes Kiser, Logan Hart, Bradyn Bass and Inman Rathbone. Back left to right: Lucas Courtney, Riley Parker, Carter Reel, Brock Artavia, Kenan Stewart, Peyton Helms, Xander Moore and Maddox Carrigan. Coaches left to right: Caleb Reel, Junior Artavia, Matt Helms and Philip Moore.
Image courtesy of Contributed
