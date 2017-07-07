Around Town— 7-7-17

SATURDAY

Festival

Poplar Springs A.M.E Zion Church, located at 1205 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Jamaican Festival at 12 p.m. For more information call (704) 735-0960.

Breakfast buffet

Marvin UMC, located on Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A donation of $7 will benefit the parsonage fund.

Chicken dinner

Greater Moores Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1009 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a chicken dinner for $8. Hot dogs will be available.

Senior dance

The Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas will host a senior dance at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by

County Bucks”. Light refreshments will be served.

Blood drive

Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at St. Dorothy’s Catholic Church Student Life Center, located at St. Dorothy’s Ln. in Lincolnton.

SUNDAY

VBS

Gainsville Baptist Church, located at 270 Gainsville Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host VBS through July 14th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Luncheon

Springs Rd. East Church of God, will host a dinner at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Baked chicken, baked ham with all the trimmings.