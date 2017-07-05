Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, July 5

American Legion Baseball

Area IV Playoffs

Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m.

Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs second round

Gastonia at Cherryville 7 p.m. (tentative)

Shelby at Taylorsville 7 p.m (tentative)

Caldwell County or Mint Hill at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (tentative)

Lincoln County or Asheville at Union County 7 p.m. (tentative)

Friday, July 7

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs second round

Cherryville at Gastonia 7 p.m. (tentative)

Taylorsville at Shelby 7 p.m. (tentative)

Gaston Braves at Caldwell County or Mint Hill 7 p.m. (tentative)

Union County at Lincoln County or Asheville 7 p.m. (tentative)