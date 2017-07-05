Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, July 5

American Legion Baseball

Area IV Playoffs

Lincoln County at Asheville  7 p.m.

Mint Hill at Caldwell County  7 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 6

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs second round

Gastonia at Cherryville  7 p.m. (tentative)

Shelby at Taylorsville  7 p.m (tentative)

Caldwell County or Mint Hill at Gaston Braves  7 p.m. (tentative)

Lincoln County or Asheville at Union County  7 p.m. (tentative)

 

Friday, July 7

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs second round

Cherryville at Gastonia 7 p.m. (tentative)

Taylorsville at Shelby  7 p.m.  (tentative)

Gaston Braves at Caldwell County or Mint Hill  7 p.m. (tentative)

Union County at Lincoln County or Asheville  7 p.m.  (tentative)

