This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, July 5
American Legion Baseball
Area IV Playoffs
Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m.
Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
American Legion Baseball
Area IV playoffs second round
Gastonia at Cherryville 7 p.m. (tentative)
Shelby at Taylorsville 7 p.m (tentative)
Caldwell County or Mint Hill at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (tentative)
Lincoln County or Asheville at Union County 7 p.m. (tentative)
Friday, July 7
American Legion Baseball
Area IV playoffs second round
Cherryville at Gastonia 7 p.m. (tentative)
Taylorsville at Shelby 7 p.m. (tentative)
Gaston Braves at Caldwell County or Mint Hill 7 p.m. (tentative)
Union County at Lincoln County or Asheville 7 p.m. (tentative)
