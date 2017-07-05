Post 100 defeats Kings Mountain

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

KINGS MOUNTAIN—One night after being held to three runs in a 4-3 loss at Fraley Field in Cherryville, Post 100 rolled to a 16-1 victory over Kings Mountain Post 155 in the deciding game four Tuesday afternoon at Lancaster Field.

Cherryville scored early and often, taking advantage of 17 free passes that included ten walks issued by Kings Mountain pitching along with seven hit batters. Add 14 Post 100 hits to the mix, and Cherryville would come away with a dominating game-four win to advance to the second round of the Area IV playoffs.

Post 100 wasted little time getting on the board in Tuesday’s noon start. After Austin Treadway singled and Wes Reynolds was hit by a pitch, Matt Bumgarner and Noah Eaker delivered RBI singles to put Cherryville up 2-0. Bumgarner would later score the third run of the inning on a wild pitch.

Treadway’s RBI double in the top of the second inning scored Dayne Homesley to make it 4-0, and Jared Emory’s double was followed by a base hit from Levi Kiser in the third inning that led to two more Post 100 runs.

King’s Mountain’s Dylan Bradley finally got his team on the board with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 6-1 game, but that would be the only score of the day for Post 155.

Eaker scored Cherryville’s seventh run of the game in the top of the fourth after he singled to start the inning, and Kiser followed Emory’s run-scoring single in the fifth inning with an RBI walk to extend the lead to 9-1.

Post 100 put the game totally out of reach in the sixth inning, scoring seven times against three Post 155 pitchers in that frame alone. An infield error, a walk and four hit batters led to the big Cherryville inning that included RBI hits from Brent Walls, Zeke Hester and Dayne Homesley. Colby Ferguson also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Bumgarner and Parker Chapman got RBIs on a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch respectively.

Five Post 100 players had two hits each, including Treadway, Eaker, Emory, Kiser and Homesley.

Eaker picked up the win on the mound for Cherryville. The Post 100 starter allowed just one run on three hits in five innings of work, walking two and striking out two. Alec Seaward took the loss for Post 155.

The win sends Cherryville (24-4) into the second round of the American Legion Baseball Area IV playoffs. Post 100 will now take on Gastonia Post 23 in a best-of-five series that is scheduled to begin Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Fraley Field in Cherryville.

Gastonia, the number four seed out of the Eastern Division, is coming off of a three-game sweep over Burke County Post 21 in the first round.

Cherryville 312 127 0 – 16 14 0

Kings Mtn. 001 000 0 – 1 3 4

WP: Noah Eaker LP: Alec Seaward

(Game 3) Kings Mountain 4, Cherryville 3

Kings Mountain Post 155 took the lead in the top of the first inning Monday night at Cherryville on an Austin Sellers double and an RBI single from Chase Johnson, and never trailed.

Post 155 added three more runs in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jacob Nixon and Johnson, and a bases-loaded walk to Joe Ruffalo to extend their lead to 4-0.

Cherryville scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Jared Emory’s single scored Noah Eaker with Post 100’s first run, then Austin Treadway and Wes Reynolds hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh to make it 3-2.

Dayne Homesley’s fielder’s choice scored Kameron Reynolds to pull Cherryville to within one in the bottom of the eighth, but Post 100 stranded runners at second and third base in the ninth to end the game.

Dylan Bradley got the win on the hill for Kings Mountain, while Emory took the loss for Cherryville.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LT