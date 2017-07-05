Obituaries— 7-5-17

George Alger Bush

George Alger Bush, age 80, of Alf Hoover Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. today, July 5, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Sigmon and Rev. Charles Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Bush was born March 30, 1937, in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to the late Granville Brian Bush and Rhodeisland Hensley Bush. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Dellinger and Elaine Lovelace; three sisters, Lucy Mae Stiles, Ida Ruth Eades, and Clyda Bea Clevenger; and two brothers, Clinton and Cecil Bush. He was a Baptist minister and also worked in the furniture industry.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Heafner Abee Bush of the home; three sons, Jeff Bush (Sandra) of Ohio, Wayne Marler (Leslie) of Cherryville, and Tim Abee (Donna) of Lincolnton; nine daughters, Teresa Wedelman (Mark) of Michigan, Sherri Broyles (Joseph) of Tennessee, Dorothy Purnell (Mike) of Hickory, Jenny Shull (Bryan) of Seneca, SC, Debbie Leatherman (Tony) of Vale, Melinda Callahan of Hickory, Jill White (Jeff) of South Carolina, Terri Cline of Hickory, and Julie Reitzel (Tony) of Winston-Salem; twenty-four grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn Bush (Sharon) of Tennessee; and one sister, Vonnie Tingley of Connecticut.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Bush family.

Catherine Buff Bolin

Catherine Buff Bolin, 93, of Newton passed away July 3, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Bright Light Tabernacle in Hickory. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bright Light Tabernacle.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bolin family.

Elsie Augusta Jenkins Withers

Elsie Augusta Jenkins Withers, 93, of Newton died July 1, 2017.

The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. today, July 5, 2017 at East Maiden Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., today, July 5, 2017 at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Withers family.

William S. ‘Will’ Alexander

William S. “Will” Alexander, 90, of Cherryville passed away July 3, 2017.

Visitation will be held July 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cherryville. A memorial service will be held July 6, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church followed with military rites. Burial will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Alexander family.

Dorothy Marie St George

Dorothy Marie St George, 90, of Hickory passed away July 1, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the St. George family.

Katherine ‘Kathy’ Reed Yoder

Katherine “Kathy” Reed Yoder, 88, of Conover passed away July 1, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Yoder family.

Gladys Keever Propst

Gladys Keever Propst, 93, of Newton passed away July 4, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Rhoda Ramseur Friday

Rhoda Ramseur Friday, 44, of Maiden passed away July 3, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.