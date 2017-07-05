Lincoln Theatre Guild honors top performers with ‘Golden Guild Awards’

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Theatre Guild closed a very successful season with the organization’s first Golden Guild Awards on Thursday. Special recognition was given for Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Star of the Ensemble and Who Stole the Show for each production put on by the LTG.

Local actor Roy Lightfoot won two awards — Star of the Ensemble for “Robin Hood” and, along with Neil Underwood, for Best Supporting Actor in “Rock of Ages.”

“I don’t look at plays as individual accomplishments in any way, shape or form,” he said. “It is all completely and totally ensemble. It doesn’t matter if they’re big parts or small parts, as they say, there are no small parts. It takes all of us to do that. I’m very humbled that I was selected but there were so many people in ‘Robin Hood’ especially who, to me, were much more deserving than me.”

Lightfoot, who has been involved with the LTG for the past two years, pointed out that like so many of the productions put on by the guild, there was no way any of the productions could have been put on without every single person who was involved. While people see and appreciate the actors and actresses on stage, what goes on behind the stage is every bit as important and without the costumes, sets, lighting, sound and everything else that goes on behind the scenes, there is no play.

“They don’t see the set getting built or the folks working on costumes until one, two and three and the morning,” Lightfoot said. “They don’t see the amount of time that goes into studying your part, learning where your part fits in and developing your character.”

Julie Carpenter returned to the stage with LTG’s production of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” for which she won Best Supporting Actress. She performed while in high school and wanted to get back into it so she auditioned for a part in “Nana.” She also won Stole the Show for her part as the sheriff’s wife in Robin Hood.

“It’s like being a part of a family because you’re going to see them for all of your days until the part is over,” she said. “I’m not really the most social person so acting again pushed me out of my comfort zone and I met a lot of new people. I’m amazed at the friendships I’ve built since I started in these plays.”

While Carpenter won Stole the Show for “Robin Hood,” she believes every character stole the show in that production.

“I honestly think I won it because of how arrogant the character was,” she said. “A lot of the reactions from the audience weren’t so much from the lines but from things she did like when I would give a faint laugh about somebody dying or floating across the stage while something serious was going on, I think that’s what got them. They also made comments about the faces I’d make, which would get me more into the character.”

Bandys High School student Autumn Bolton took part in every production put on by the LTG this season, including “Thunder Over Carolina,” which was a joint effort with the Lincoln Cultural Center. She had acting parts in “Junie B Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” “Robin Hood” and “Rock of Ages” and worked in tech or back stage in the other productions. Bolton won Best Supporting Actress in “Robin Hood.”

“I enjoy the commitment it takes,” she said. “I like keeping busy and I think theater is a good choice to spend my time. It’s such a warm environment to be a part of.”

She became involved with the LTG when her father, Jay Bolton, came home one night and said that there were auditions that night for a show in Lincolnton and she decided to try out – just on a whim. All the members of her family, except her 3-year-old brother, have taken part in LTG productions.

Carpenter plans to stay involved with LTG over the coming season but probably won’t do all of the shows so she can focus on school.

“Lincoln Theatre Guild is growing and the productions are gaining outside interest,” Lightfoot said. “We’re drawing from other places now and that’s a wonderful thing.”

The LTG recently announced the list of plays for the 2017-2018 season – “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Elf, Jr. The Musical,” “Love Letters,” “Treasure Island” and “The Best Little Whore House in Texas.”

Lincoln Theatre Guild Golden Guild Awards are as follows:

Charlotte’s Web

Best Actor – Christopher Hager

Best Actress – Caitlin Hager

Best Supporting Actor – Evan Denton

Best Supporting Actress – Avery Cupp

Star of the Ensemble – Megan Carroll

Stole the Show – Tammy Mosteller

Junie B Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells

Best Actor – Zach Flynn

Best Actress – Amy Turner

Best Supporting Actor – Larry Turner, Parker Smith (TIE)

Best Supporting Actress – Kassi Brittain

Star of the Ensemble – Hannah McCoy

Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Best Actor – Grayson Nolen

Best Actress – Denise McCoy

Best Supporting Actress – Julie Carpenter

Stole the Show – Cathy Davis

Robin Hood

Best Actor – Jeremy Homesley

Best Actress – Mary Grace Keller

Best Supporting Actor – Patrick Daley

Best Supporting Actress – Autumn Bolton

Star of the Ensemble – Roy Lightfoot

Stole the Show – Julie Carpenter

Rock of Ages

Actor – CJ Bradshaw

Actress – Hailey Smith

Supporting Actor – Roy Lightfoot, Neil Underwood

Supporting Actress – Elizabeth Lackey

Star of the Ensemble- Hannah Pratt

Stole the Show – Joey Nuhfer

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Paul Jensen