Duke Energy hosts students during STEM camp

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Students from Lincoln County Schools spent Monday through Thursday of last week touring Duke Energy facilities, learning about the behind-the-scenes work that Duke Energy conducts as part of a special STEM camp that Duke offers to both Lincoln County and Catawba County schools.

On Tuesday, the students toured the Cowan’s Ford Dam to learn about renewable energy. On Wednesday, they visited Duke’s environmental lab to understand how Duke tests the water and land in an effort to take care of natural resources. On Thursday, they learned about how Duke stuns fish so that the company can capture and test them for toxins. The fish are unharmed and returned to the water after the examination takes place. They also met “Hawk Eye,” a mouse that Duke uses to help capture any birds of prey that may have become trapped in one of their open-air buildings. The mouse is put in a cage to lure the bird in so that it can be captured and removed from the building.

“They got to see interesting parts of the utility that you would never think was there,” Duke Energy community relations manager Lisa Parrish said. “You only think of electricity, but there’s so much more.”

This is the first year that rising ninth graders were invited to take part in the camp. Duke Energy has been offering its M.L. Butler Science, Energy, Engineering, Environmental and Computer Careers Summer Internship Program for the past 13 years, which is open to rising juniors and seniors from both Lincoln County and Catawba County schools. The camp that they attend is a more intense version of that offered to the younger students but both have the same goal – to introduce students to the different careers that Duke has available.

“We were able to hold this camp for the rising ninth graders through the Duke Foundation grant that we received,” LCS lead science teacher Melissa Dellinger said. “Sixteen students participated, four from each middle school.”

Two students from the Lincoln County School of Technology also attended the camp and videotaped the presentations. YouTube videos will be created so that other LCS students can learn about careers offered by Duke Energy. Also, three eighth grade teachers from different LCS schools attended the camp so that they could incorporate the Duke Energy program into their curriculum in the coming years. When the grant was written, Dellinger said that they wanted to make it the gift that keeps on giving, which was why they had the programs videotaped and brought the teachers along. The three teachers received a salary to attend the camp as part of the grant.

“We’ve been learning about how Duke Energy provides power for citizens,” East Lincoln High School rising ninth grader Austin Ketola said. “It’s interesting to see what jobs they offer. I didn’t know any of it existed, such as the different labs.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard