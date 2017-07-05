Criminal Charges— 7-5-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jessie Walter Dillard, 28, of 115 Shamrock Rd. in Gastonia was charged June 26 with one count each of possession marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bobby Ray Blakenship, 27, of 5308 Kildare Dr. in Charlotte was charged June 26 with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
- William Jerome Wilson, 35, of 3667 Oakwood Cir. in Iron Station was charged June 27 with one count each of left of the center, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Martha Green Stines, 45, of 147 Hardwood Cir. in Gastonia was charged June 27 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., driving while license revoked or suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Nadia Jimenez, 21, of 2502 Moss Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 27 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Samuel Allan Camacho, 32, of 3420 E. Hwy 27 in Lincolnton was charged June 27 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
- William Michael Jones, 32, of 402 Franks Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 27 with one count of simple assault or battery and affray.
- Wesley Dalton Sherrill, 21, of 2548 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 29 with one count of misdemeanor aiding and abetting. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Carrie Gail Ledford, 19, of 2548 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 29 with count of false report to law enforcement agencies or officers. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Kimberley Ann Jones, 45, of 12138 Golf House Ct. in Charlotte was charged June 29 with one count of driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Lee Roy Tilley IV, 30, of 139 Sadler Rd. in Stanley was charged June 29 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Lee Hughes, 27, of 797 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged June 29 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, chop shop activity VIN or vehicle part number changed and injury to personal property. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Edward Foster, 48, of 1704 Cloudburst Cir. in Lincolnton was charged June 29 with one count of larceny.
- Crystal Arrowood Lusk, 40, of 1031 Dorset Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 29 with one count each of possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Robert Bayer, 57, of 2104 Blueberry St. in Belmont was charged June 29 with one count each of breaking and entering buildings, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods.
- Justin Sherrill Willis, 34, of 7581 Ed Willis Rd. in Vale was charged June 29 with one count of communicating threats.
- Keith Brian Roark, 47, of 609 S. Main St. in Stanley was charged June 29 with one count of driving while impaired. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Gregory Aaron Garber, 40, of 3552 Navajo Dr. in Maiden was charged June 29 with three counts of worthless check.
- Stacey Locklear, 26, of 2479 Carol Dr. in Stanley was charged June 29 with one count of failure to appear.
