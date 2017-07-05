City elections shift years, mayor’s term extended

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed a bill last week that will move municipal elections in the city of Lincolnton from odd- to even-numbered years and extend the mayor’s term from two years to four years.

House Bill 504, sponsored by Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, will extend the current terms of councilmen Tim Smith, David Black and Dr. Martin Eaddy, as well as Mayor Ed Hatley, which were scheduled to expire this year, to 2018. This legislation will align Lincolnton elections with county, state and federal elections, a move that will save the city $28,000 every two years, according to Lincoln County Board of Elections director Brad Putnam.

“This bill is all about saving money for the taxpayers in Lincolnton,” Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, said. “We have a small town, relatively speaking, and when you’re looking at costs upwards of an extra $30,000 per election that’s just a burden that taxpayers shouldn’t have to have. If we can save those dollars and make it more convenient for voters at the same time, I think that’s a smart move and the Lincolnton City Council was smart to look into that. I certainly agree with them and I was glad to sponsor the bill.”

The Lincolnton City Council voiced its support for the bill with a 3-1 vote following a public hearing in May in which several Lincolnton residents praised the effort of the city to save money. Eaddy, a Democrat, was the lone councilman to vote in opposition of the legislation at that time.

“My only concern about this bill is that municipal issues may get diluted by state and national issues if municipal elections are merged in with all the others,” Eaddy said. “I think it’s important for our citizens to have a chance to talk about what it is that affects them directly and to have a chance to choose people who they think will address those issues. This doesn’t mean that they won’t be addressed, but when you’re dealing with the presidential election hardly anything else gets the proper attention.”

There were concern over whether the term of Black, who was appointed to his seat in 2016 when Dr. John “Les” Cloninger resigned due to health issues, would be extended to 2020 with the new legislation. However, the city charter states that an appointed councilman must campaign for the seat at the next scheduled election. Therefore, Black’s Ward 2 seat will be up for election in 2018 and the winner of that vote will serve the remainder of Cloninger’s original term that will now expire in 2020.

The Lincolnton election scheduled for 2017 will now take place in 2018 when Smith’s Ward 1 seat, Eaddy’s Ward 3 seat and Hatley’s seat will be up for four-year terms. Black’s Ward 2 seat will be up in 2018 for a two-year term and then again in 2020 along with Councilman Roby Jetton’s Ward 4 seat for four-year terms.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard