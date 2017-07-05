Cardinals force Game 5 with 10-9 comeback win over Asheville

Staff report

The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning without a base hit to complete a 10-9 comeback win over Asheville Post 70 and force game five tonight at 7 p.m. at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville.

Post 455, who trailed at one point by a score of 7-2, pulled to within one run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Kyle Naspinski’s 3-run home run to right field.

After Post 170 added two runs in the eighth inning to take a 9-6 lead, the Cardinals mounted their big comeback in the home half of the ninth. Following four walks and a hit batter to start the inning, pinch hitter Jake Quilla hit a game-tying sacrifice fly, evening the game at 9 all. David Borges followed with a sacrifice fly of his own, scoring Brady Drennen with the game-winning run and sending the best-of-five series back to Asheville for the fifth and deciding game tonight.

Naspinski, Borges and Jordon Easter had two hits apiece to lead Lincoln County Post 455 at the plate. Brendan Gallagher picked up the win on the mound in relief.

The Cardinals improved to 11-12 on the season, while Asheville falls to 10-10. The winner of tonight’s deciding game will face Union County in the second round.

(Game 3) Lincoln County 5, Asheville 3

Lincoln County Post 455 defeated Asheville Post 70 by a score of 5-3 on Monday night following a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half at T.C. Roberson High School.

Kenny Schild had his third straight solid performance on the mound for the Cardinals, limiting Asheville to 4 hits in six innings of work to pick up the win.

Daniel Thompson delivered a big two-run double and Seth McRorie had a two-run single as the Cardinals put up five runs in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference. McRorie had two hits to lead Post 455.

Brady Drennen picked up the save for Lincoln County, who forced a game four back at East Lincoln on Tuesday night.

