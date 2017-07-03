This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, July 3
American Legion Baseball
Area IV Playoffs
Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Cherryville 6:45 p.m.
Taylorsville at Maiden 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Shelby 7 p.m.
Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m.
Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 5 p.m.
Burke County at Gastonia 7 p.m.
Hickory at Union County (DH) 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
American Legion Baseball
Area IV playoffs
Asheville at Lincoln County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Cherryville at Kings Mountain 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Taylorsville at Maiden 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Shelby at Henderson County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Caldwell County at Mint Hill 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Gastonia at Burke County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Union County at Hickory 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Wednesday, July 5
American Legion Baseball
Area IV playoffs
Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Kings Mountain at Cherryville 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Maiden at Taylorsville 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Henderson County at Shelby 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Burke County at Gastonia 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Hickory at Union County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
