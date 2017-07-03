Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, July 3

American Legion Baseball

Area IV Playoffs

Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Cherryville 6:45 p.m.

Taylorsville at Maiden 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Shelby 7 p.m.

Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 5 p.m.

Burke County at Gastonia 7 p.m.

Hickory at Union County (DH) 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs

Asheville at Lincoln County 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Cherryville at Kings Mountain 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Taylorsville at Maiden 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Shelby at Henderson County 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Caldwell County at Mint Hill 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Gastonia at Burke County 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Union County at Hickory 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Wednesday, July 5

American Legion Baseball

Area IV playoffs

Lincoln County at Asheville 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Kings Mountain at Cherryville 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Maiden at Taylorsville 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Henderson County at Shelby 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Mint Hill at Caldwell County 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Rutherford County at Gaston Braves 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Burke County at Gastonia 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Hickory at Union County 7 p.m. (if necessary)