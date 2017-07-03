Obituaries— 7-3-17

Patricia Ellen Antosh Kowalski

Patricia Kowalski, 61, of Denver, formerly of Tunkhannock, Pa. died peacefully at home June 30, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Puerto Rico on January 17, 1956, daughter of Phyllis Fassett Antosh and the late John Paul Antosh, she was graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School, where she excelled, and loved participating in the drama club. Following graduation she attended Clarion University and the Pennsylvania State University. She relocated to Philadelphia, working as a customer service representative in the banking system before moving with her son to White Lake, MI. While a fabulous “hockey-Mom”, she obtained her degree in technical writing from Oakland University and was employed by Fanuc Robotics, Rochester Hills, MI. Pat very much enjoyed the creation of technical manuals for a variety of customized robots, and assisting small businesses to large in the use of the new products. While at Fanuc she met her husband and best friend, Gary; they were currently living in Denver, where they were avid tennis players, golfers, and boaters. Pat and Gary both loved gardening, creating a peaceful oasis of beautiful plants, trees and flowers overlooking their corner of Lake Norman.

Pat was a vivacious, charming, mischievous, loving person who will be missed by all. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 21 years, Gary Kowalski; son, Robert Hagemann and wife, Elizabeth; cherished granddaughter, Evalyn, San Francisco, Calif.; step-daughter, Kelli Kowalski Ioan and husband, Chris, Chapel Hill; step-son Corey Kowalski, Grand Rapids, MI.

Also surviving are her mother, Phyllis Fassett Antosh, Tunkhannock; sister, Catherine Wendolowski, and husband, Paul, Clarks Summit; brother, Steven Antosh, and wife, Karen, Mehoopany; Harry Antosh and wife, Wendy, Glendale; and Micheline MacDonald and husband, Robert, West Chester, OH. Additionally, mother-in-law, Dolores Kowalski,Windsor, CO; Barbara Siefert and husband, Ed, Greeley, CO; Jeanine Johnson and husband, Scott, Peewaukee, WI; Michael Kowalski and wife, Susan, Rochester, MI; Kenneth Kowalski, and wife, Sandy, Hoffman Estates, IL; Aunts Barbara Russo, Genevieve Nudo, and Marie Antosh of Mountain Top; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, John P. Antosh; father-in-law, Gene Kowalski; and brother, John F. Antosh.

Heartfelt thanks are to be given to long-term caregiver, Candace VanGile. Her knowledgeable, kind, and loving care are greatly appreciated by the family. The family would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County for their excellent care and support.

Friends may call Saturday, July 8 at 3 pm at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 3362 North Highway 16, Denver, NC.

A Celebration of Life will also be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.

Vivian Towery

Vivian Nevert Lackey Towery, 97, of Hwy 274, Cherryville, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby.

Born in Lincoln County, on June 24, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Allie Lackey and Bertha Houser Lackey. She was retired from Blackwelder Textiles and was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. She also loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lee Roy Towery and four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Lee Towery and wife Margaret M. Towery and Carol “Eddie” Towery all of Cherryville; three grandchildren, Susan Towery, Shana Lewis, and Brad Towery; and six great grandchildren, Logan Chapman, Maggie Chapman, Toby Lewis, Seth Towery, Danny Lynn Lewis and Kaylin Towery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathy Turman officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 183 Howard Lingerfelt Rd., Vale, NC 28168.

Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston is serving the Towery family.

Dot S. Dellinger

SHERRILLS FORD — Dot S. Dellinger, age 87, of Sherrills Ford passed away peacefully at Sherrills Ford Hospice on June 30, 2017.

Her funeral service will be 3 p.m. today, July 3, 2017 at Mt. View Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Seagle and Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. today prior to the service at Mt. View Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dellinger was born on November 23, 1929 in Lincoln County to the late George W. Shull and Hessie Williams Shull. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Lambert, Ruby Ballard and a brother, Bobby R. Shull. She was retired from Duke Energy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Boyd Dellinger of 63 years; two sisters, Jo Ann Kelly (Larry), Peggy Ledford of Denver and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 or to Mt. View Baptist Church, 5045 E. Maiden Road, Maiden, NC 28650.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Dellinger family.

Maxine F. Hardin

Maxine F. Hardin, 95, of Rock Hill, S.C. died Friday, June 30, 2017 at her residence. Born in Burke County, on November 24, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Horace C. Farr and Ethel Mull Farr.

Maxine was a member of First Baptist Church in Morganton, where she was in the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She was also a member of West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill, S.C. where she was in the Cheerful Servants Sunday School Class. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and a faithful Christian. Maxine was an excellent seamstress and homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Warren Hardin; brothers, Truett Farr and Manford Farr; sister, Katherine Spencer; and grandson, Erik Hardin.

Left to cherish Maxine’s memory are her children, Dr. Larry W. Hardin of East Hartford, CT, Ronald E. Hardin and wife, Tina of Rock Hill, S.C., and Danny A. Hardin and wife, Robin of Lincolnton. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kristin Hardin, Chadwick Hardin, and Jerry Hardin and sister, Dorothy F. Grindstaff of Old Fort.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Schuszler and Rev. Bob Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Drawer 459, Morganton, NC 28680 or West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the Hardin family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.

Clifton Walker Black

VALE — Clifton Walker Black, age 99, of Highway 274 in Vale, died on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Hulls Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Black was born March 22, 1918, in Oconee County, S.C., to the late James Robert Black and Ida Louella Davis Black. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Brendle Black, and a daughter, Peggy B. Drew. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, and then later worked as a mechanic for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and retired after 17 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Jill B. Heavner, and husband Joe, of Vale; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Black family.

Diane Marie Bolen Corner

BESSEMER CITY — Diane Marie Bolen Corner, age 53, of 601 Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City, died on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Corner was born November 3, 1963, Welch, West Virginia, to the late Jake and Lottie Marie White Bolen. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tristan Lee Dula and Brianna Marie Canterbury.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Corner of the home; four sons, Jay Bellomy of the home, Delbert Canterbury, and Savannah Hunley, of Lincolnton, Mason White, and wife Maria, of Maiden, and Loranzo Bolden, and wife Julia, of Vale; two daughters, April Canterbury of the home, and Amanda Dula, and husband Jonathan, of Vale; six brothers, Michael Bolden, and wife Gloria, Mark Bolen, and wife Joyce, Johnny Bolen, and wife Karen, all of West Virginia, Lonnie Bolden and Peggy Blevins of Lincolnton, and Jimmy Bolen and Eric Bolen, and Sissy Booker, of West Virginia; two sisters, Renea Bolen, and husband Glen Mitchem, of West Virginia, and Carolyn Bolen, and Gussie White, of West Virginia; and eleven grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Warlick Funeral Home for the Diane Corner Funeral Fund, PO Box 1407, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Corner family.

Myrtle Hovis Greene

Myrtle Hovis Greene, 94, of Cherryville passed away June 30, 2017.

Visitation will be from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. today at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be at City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Greene family.

Minnie Pope Dalton

Minnie Pope Dalton, 100, of Cherryville passed away June 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will be at the home of Martha Braden, 401 Pine Grove Ave. Cherryville.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville served the Dalton family.

Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jordan

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Jordan passed away June 28, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service was held July 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea. The family received friends one hour prior to service beginning at 5 p.m. Interment will be today 12:30 p.m. in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Jordan family.