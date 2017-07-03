North Lincoln’s Drennen signs to play baseball at Surry Community College
North Lincoln’s Brady Drennen recently signed to play baseball at Surry Community College in Dobson. Pictured are, seated left to right, Jenny Drennen (mother), Brady Drennen and Surry head coach Tim Collins. Standing lefty to right, Mack George (North Lincoln assistant coach), Bruce Bolick (Lincoln County Cardinals head coach), Jon Carpenter (North Lincoln head coach) and Derek Allen (North Lincoln assistant coach).
Image courtesy of Contributed
