Lincoln County gears up for Independence Day celebrations

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The streets of Lincoln County will be painted red, white and blue with the patriotism of three separate Fourth of July parades from morning until night on Tuesday.

The celebration of America’s 241st Independence Day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual Westport Fourth of July Parade in Denver. The bands of North Lincoln High School and East Lincoln High School will march alongside fire trucks, emergency medical services first responders, local dignitaries and honored veterans.

The parade runs from Fairfield United Methodist Church down Fairfield Forest Road to St. Peter by the Lake Episcopal Church, where prizes will be awarded for the best decorated tricycle up to age six, best decorated bicycle between ages seven and 13, best decorated golf cart, ATV or wagon and best costumed boy and girl up to age 13. The awards ceremony following the parade will feature a bounce house and giant slide for the kids and free hot dogs, drinks and desserts for all.

Registration for the parade begins at 9:15 a.m. Children wishing to ride their tricycles or bicycles in the parade are asked to register at Fairfield United Methodist Church. Trucks, cars, floats and golf carts participating in the parade are asked to register at Shanklin Road. Those with questions can contact Connie Andrews at (704) 651-6047.

The festivities will shift to the western part of the county later in the afternoon for the 25th annual Crouse Fourth of July Parade at 4 p.m. Churches, organizations and individuals are urged to bring golf carts, tractors, floats, lawn mowers, classic cars, trucks, ATVs, bicycles, goats and horses decorated with a patriotic theme to join in the parade.

Sandy Jones, a lifelong resident of Crouse, will serve as the parade’s official grand marshal. Event organizers estimate that over 1,300 spectators lined the parade route along West Old North Carolina Highway 150 during last year’s parade.

Parade entries will begin lining up at 3 p.m. in the Crouse United Methodist Church parking lot, located on Pleasant Grove Church Road. Those with questions can contact Mona Ramsey at (704) 736-1440 or by email at rramsey6@bellsouth.net.

The celebration culminates Tuesday evening with the annual Lincolnton Fourth of July Parade. The parade begins at 8 p.m., but the festivities start at 6 p.m. with free children’s activities that include face painting, inflatables, a rock climbing wall and pedal cars.

The parade is open to all entrants free of charge, but entries must show a patriotic theme and fly or carry an American flag. The throwing of candy and small items is prohibited. Cash prizes will be awarded to the four best storefront displays in downtown Lincolnton, with the first place winner receiving $100.

The parade route runs along East Main Street through downtown Lincolnton before reaching Court Square and turning onto North Aspen Street where it ends at Lincolnton High School.

Following the parade, spectators are encouraged to make their way to the Lincolnton High School football stadium where Lt. General L. Scott “Catfish” Rice, the director of the Air National Guard, will speak during a ceremony honoring veterans of the United States military. Courtney Chay, winner of the 2016 Lincoln Idol competition, will also be performing at the stadium.

The Independence Day celebration will come to a close with a fireworks display at the Lincolnton High School football stadium that is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.

For more information about the Lincolnton Fourth of July Parade, contact Assistant City Manager Ritchie Haynes at (704) 736-8980.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard