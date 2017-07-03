Hidden painted rocks delight, inspire Lincoln County

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Rocks have become very popular in Lincoln County, and they’re not getting thrown. Instead, they are being painted in bright colors, some with inspirational messages painted on them, and then left in conspicuous places for other people to find. This simple but engaging hide and seek game is uniting members of the community.

This activity is not just happening in Lincoln County. All over the United States people are painting, hiding, finding and re-hiding colorful rocks. Numerous groups have sprung up on Facebook to track rocks such as Rock On Lincoln County, which was formed by Haylee Harrelson, and now has over 2,000 members. The group members write on the bottom of the rocks from which group the rock originated and ask that the finder post a picture of where the rock was found and then hide it again. Most of the rocks are staying in Lincoln County but some are being transported and found in other locations. Rocks from other counties are also being found in Lincoln County.

“I had a friend at work who showed me the Cleveland Strong Rocks Facebook page and we followed that for about two weeks,” Harrelson said. “Then we went on a camping trip and took some rocks to paint and we were going to take them to Shelby but while we were sitting around the campfire we decided it would be good to get it started in Lincolnton.”

Those that are painting the rocks get to express their creativity and the act of hiding the rocks is usually a joint effort. Often, entire families are seen walking around downtown Lincolnton hiding their rocks. It isn’t just a game for young children. Lincoln Cultural Center executive director Cathy Davis told Times-News that she saw teenagers walking around Lincolnton last week after dark with flashlights, looking for rocks.

Some of the rocks also have inspirational messages painted on them.

“The first one I found said ‘smile’ on it and I did for two hours,” Haylee Harrelson’s husband, Clay, said. “I started calling everybody saying ‘hey, look what I found.’ I haven’t seen anyone now that hasn’t got excited when they found a rock.”

The Harrelson family now gets their rocks in five gallon buckets and spend time, as a family, painting and then hiding them. Once they’ve hidden their rocks, they look for rocks hid by others.

The Lincoln Cultural Center studio will be open on Wednesday and Saturday this week from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for anyone to paint rocks. All materials provided by the Arts Council of Lincoln County and the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard