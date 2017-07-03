Denver potter’s work celebrates bygone era

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Early German settlers in Lincoln County made utilitarian jugs and pots for storing food, and many local potters are still making pottery in exactly the same way as these early settlers did. Even though the jars were used for food storage, most families used metal plates and cups because they both lasted longer and didn’t break like pottery. Once the Civil War began, however, metal was needed for the war effort and the Union blockade prevented metal items from being shipped into the South. Potters stepped up and made earthenware dishes out of clay. After the war was over, people started to collect these dishes, often referred to as “dirt dishes,” as souvenirs.

To help raise funds for the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society, Bobbie Black, a potter in Denver, was consigned to make custom Mundy House dirt dishes with an impression of the historic house stamped in the bottom of the dish.

“All I ever wanted to be was a ‘bum artist’ of some description,” Black said. “I wanted to be a fashion designer but didn’t get to go to art school. I grew up in a mill village in Davie County and there was no money to go to New York or somewhere like that to study. So I just did my own thing.”

Black started her own line of sportswear and sewed for years until she suffered a fall which injured her arm so she couldn’t sew. She ran into Keith Lambert, a former pottery instructor at Gaston College, and told him she’d love to learn to do pottery. She started to take classes from Lambert at the college and became hooked. She took classes for two years and then started to do pottery on her own. That was more than 20 years ago.

Her studio is built off of a 100-year-old farmhouse on Lake Norman. Her work is both colorful and varied in both form and function and just about all that she makes is usable rather than just for decoration. The dirt dishes that she makes can be used for baking or they can be used as serving dishes or to eat out of.

“It’s one of the few pieces that’s been continuously made and used from that era,” Black said. “Some people use the jars that are so common in Catawba Valley pottery as kraut or pickle jars but that’s a dying art. Nobody does that anymore, they just buy their pickles.”

Richard and Melisa Thompson, who are the owners of the Mundy House (Richard Thompson’s great-grandfather built it), wanted something for the gift shop that would commemorate the history of the house. Black suggested the dirt dishes because they were the baking dish of the era that the Mundy House was built during.

“They are something that you can put up on a shelf as decoration or you can use them,” Black said. “I have people that buy stuff just for it to sit around but the customers I really like are the ones that buy them and use them. Food just tastes better out of pottery. You’ve got to get your hands on it. It’s something that’s made by hand, has the handprints of the potter on it and it feels good in your hands. You can tell a person who really appreciates pottery when they pick it up, turn it over and hold it in their hands. They’re not just looking at it on the shelf and saying ‘oh I want that.’ You’ve got to pick it up and hold it – it’s got to talk to you.”

The Mundy House dirt dishes are for sale at the Mundy House for $30. All proceeds go to support the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society. The Mundy House is open on Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is located at 4353 Highway 16 North in Denver.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard