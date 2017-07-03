Criminal Charges— 7-3-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Scottie Lee Turner, 41, of 340 Hephzibah Church Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 20 with one count each of possession of a schedule II and schedule VI controlled substance. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Sharon Mora, 35, of 1478 Rhodes Rhyne Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 20 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Donna Cody Helms, 53, of 778 Carolina Mills Cir. in Lincolnton was charged June 20 with one count of worthless check.
- Dustin Paige Reinhardt, 32, of 7304 Hallman Mill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 20 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance. A $50,000 bond was set.
- Cassie Jade Hartsoe, 30, of 7304 Hallman Mill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 20 with one count each of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance. A $50,000 bond was set.
- Anthony Ryon Hoyle, 51, of 4526 Wilkinson Blvd., 72, of Charlotte was charged June 20 with one count of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Eric Michael Bailey, 36, of 331 49th St. in Oak Island was charged June 20 with one count each of assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruction of public officer, failure to appear and fraud/identity theft. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
- Rey David Blanco-Palmer, 34, of 916 Kanewood Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 21 with four counts each of first degree sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.
- Scottie Dean Smith, 32, of 4000 Reepsville Rd. in Vale was charged June 21 with one count each of identity theft in trafficking stolen identities and stolen property- buying/receiving. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Ahmed Abdul-Hadi, 44, of 1715 Willow Haven Ln. in Charlotte was charged June 21 with one count of fugitive from justice; three counts each of obtaining property by false pretenses and uttering a forged instrument. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Rahim Jermaine Oates, 25, of 612 2nd St. in Lincolnton was charged June 21 with one count each of communicating threats and harassing phone/obscene call.
- Teresa Anthony Hunsucker, 48, of 2464 Maiden-Salem Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 21 with one count each of communicating threats and nonphysical assault.
- William Christopher Gates, 60, of 2580 Gates Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 21 with one count each for harboring fugitives, felony larceny and possessing stolen goods.
- Holly Maria Honeycutt, 34, of 231 N. Hwy 16 Business in Lincolnton was charged June 22 with one count each of intoxicated and disruptive and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Scott Moore, 34, of 142 Stockwood Dr. in Stanley was charged June 23 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessica Erin Pritchard, 28, of 142 Stockwood Dr. in Stanley was charged June 23 with one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts of probation violation. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- George Richard Seiger, 47, of 3125 Bittersweet Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 23 with four counts of statutory rape or sex offense of a 13, 14 or 15 year old by defendant at least six years older. A $500,000 secured bond was set.
- David Bolen, Jr., 53, of 4809 NC Hwy. 73 in Iron Station was charged June 23 with one count of assault on a female.
- Joshua James Smith, 28, of 6251 Sherwood Ln. in Denver was charged June 23 with three counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Megan Elizabeth Campos, 36, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged June 23 with one count of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Thomas Carpenter, 27, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged June 23 with two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and maintain a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance.
- Casey Travis Minteer, 25, of 3427 Gladden Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 23 with one count of assault on a female. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Stephanie Evonne Bryant, 30, of 3427 Gladden Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 23 with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm into occupied property, misdemeanor child abuse and simple assault of battery or affray. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
- Teresa Louise Dellinger, 46, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged June 23 with one count each of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Houston Addington III, 29, of 111 Forest Morrison Rd. in Lawndale was charged June 23 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Jonita Travis Cornwell, 37, of 718 W. Louise Ave. in Lincolnton was charged June 23 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and using drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Carl Anthony Frazier, 53, of 1685 Hines Circle Rd. in Stanley was charged June 23 with one count each of injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon.
- Phillip James Preston, 34, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged June 24 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree trespassing. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Massey, 46, of 1225 Allston Cir. in Gastonia was charged June 24 with one count of non-support family. A $7,500 cash bond was set.
- Malik Aquan McConnico, 26, of 6738 Denver Heights Cir. in Denver was charged June 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, of 3535 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged June 24 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, possession of controlled substance on premises of a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Alvin Duran Phelps, 27, of 409 Skyland Dr. in Bessemer City was charged June 25 with two counts of failure to appear and one count each of probation violation and civil order for arrest for child support.
- Stephanie Faye Hall, 33, of 504 Wilson St. in Stanley was charged June 25 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possessing drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Justin Ray Rojo, 20, of 2661 Hallman Dr. in Crouse was charged June 25 with one count of simple assault or battery and affray.
- Henry Luis Fell, 26, of 2661 Hallman Dr. in Crouse was charged June 25 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
- Julius Edward Dunson Jr., 26, of 2806 Hallman Dr. was charged June 25 with one count of simple assault or battery and affray.
- Charles Odell Neal, 45, of 240 Old US Hwy 70 in Swannanoa was charged June 25 with one count of simple assault or battery and affray.
- Debbie Denise Matthews, 37, of 103 Candice Ct. in Cherryville was charged June 25 with four counts of failure to appear.
- Dayson John Haas, 36, of 1311 Clarence Beam Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 26 with one count of driving while license revoked. A $365 cash bond was set.
- Nicole Lynn Overcash, 33, of 5206 Lawhorn Ln. in Denver was charged June 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Ryan Mitch Biggerstaff, 36, of 206 Rock Creek Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 26 with one count of misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Jodi Towery Hotchkiss, 49, of 156 Finger St. in Lincolnton was charged June 26 with one count of stalking.
- Leslie Elaine Hunt, 42, of 2847 Jenkins Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 26 with one count each of resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer, left of the center, hit and run with property damage, speeding-exceeding safe speed, careless and reckless driving, fail to see before changing lanes, driving while licenses revoked and seat belt law violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
