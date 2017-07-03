City Council awards grants to four prospective downtown businesses

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council approved nearly $90,000 in grant funding for four prospective downtown Lincolnton businesses during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening.

The council awarded two Smart Growth Incentive Grants designed to assist in the redevelopment of downtown Lincolnton by encouraging the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of older buildings and new construction of infill buildings. The program, established by the city in 2013, provides a grant to the property owner based on the increased tax value of the building or site after completion of a renovation or new construction project.

The first, granted to Green Branch, LLC, will provide approximately $927 over five years toward renovations and up-fit estimated at a total cost of $50,000 to the property owner. The building, located at 114 East Main Street, will house a new meat market to be known as The Meating Place that will offer fresh meat such as beef, pork and chicken, deli meats and cheeses.

The second Smart Growth Incentive Grant was awarded to Piedmont Companies, LLC in the amount of $58,735 over a five-year period for the development of 13 townhomes at the intersection of West Pine Street and North Aspen Street. Construction of the Aspen Station Townhomes has been estimated at a cost of approximately $2 million.

The City Council also approved two Business Incentive Grants in which the city promotes economic development opportunities by offering new or expanding small businesses matching cash grants to partially defray the cost associated with start-up improvements or expansion projects. The program provides 50 percent of the total cost up to $15,000 for properties located within the central business district.

Husband and wife Brian and Jane Rollins received the maximum allotment of $15,000 for building renovations at 209 North Aspen Street estimated at a total cost of $63,000. The Rollins’ have plans to open GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery at the site, which is located across the street from the newly opened Downtown Dairy Treats.

The grant money will be used to help fix extensive roof damage that was caused by a 1950s fire at the location. GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery plans to offer pizzas, artisan breads, specialty cakes, gallants and paninis baked in a wood-fired oven that will be custom-built by Brian Rollins.

The fourth and final grant awarded by the Lincolnton City Council on Thursday night went to The Sound Factory Studios. The maximum allotment of $15,000 will be used for building renovations estimated at $50,500 for a new music studio on the second floor of the building located at 128 East Main Street.

The studio, which will be known as the Sound Factory, is scheduled to open in November, according to an article the Times-News published in June. That article also states that in addition to a recording studio, there will be a promotion company, videography studio, a storefront selling vintage guitars and guitar lessons offered at the Sound Factory.

The Lincolnton City Council will meet again on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street.