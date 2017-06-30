Sports Briefs

East Lincoln to hold softball camp

Registration is open for the East Lincoln High School softball camp to be held July 10-13. The camp will be divided into four age groups: 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head softball coach Mike Freeman, Mustang assistant coaches and former and current Mustangs players. Cost is $65 for the camp which will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. Players will have an opportunity to specialize in a position. They may choose pitcher, infield, outfield or catcher. Catchers must have their own gear. Campers will stay with the same position each day, and are encouraged to wear baseball pants, a t-shirt and a hat. Campers should also bring a glove, water bottle, spray-on sunscreen and tennis shoes (for inclement weather). Registration forms are available at the main office at East Lincoln High School.

Pro Wrestling coming to western Lincoln county

The Millennium Wrestling Federation presents professional wrestling on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. at the VFW Center at 508 Howard’s Creek School Road in Lincolnton. Tickets are $6 each, and children 6 years and under are admitted free of charge. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

BC Titans offer free football camp

The BC Titans will be hosting a free youth football camp for kids ages 5 through 12 two days a week at the Lincolnton High School football stadium. The days of the camp will vary, depending on weather conditions. For information about the days of the camp or registration, follow the Elite Skills Football Training Camp Facebook page, or call or text 704-530-4680. Registration is now open for the fall season and the cost is $65 per player. The age groups are Tiny Mites (5-6), Mighty Mites (7-8), Junior Varsity (9-10) and Varsity (11-12).

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Denver Nuggets announce basketball camps

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .