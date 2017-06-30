Obituaries — 6-30-17

Gloria Rankin Perkins

Gloria Rankin Perkins, age 74, of 1944 Salem Church Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Lincolnton with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Herman, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Mt. Holly. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Perkins was born November 18, 1942, in Gaston County, to the late James O. and Sally McElveen Rankin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Perkins.

She is survived by a son, Allen W. Perkins, and wife Lesa, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Baucom, and husband Jeff, of Oak Island, and Christina Neher, and husband Blair, of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Eric Perkins, and wife Kelly, Alex Perkins, and wife Krysta, and Darian Perkins; and three great-granddaughters. During her lifetime, Gloria served her church family through the library and video ministries.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Video Ministry, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Perkins family.

John Wesley Smith

IRON STATION — John Wesley Smith, age 88, of South Ingleside Farm Road, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with the Reverend Charles Ingle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home.

John was born January 19, 1929, in Durham, to the late John Edward Smith and Gertrude Bane Smith. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a retiree Duke Energy, Riverbend Steam Plant after 32 years.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Betty Martin Smith; sons, Doug Wesley Smith and wife Toni, of Mt. Holly, Dennis Martin Smith of New York, N.Y., Darren Lee Smith of Stanley; and daughter, Diana Joy Smith of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and three loving grandchildren, Garrett Wesley Smith, Chaning, Elizabeth Smith, and Lawson Bradley Smith.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Smith family.

Robert ‘Bob’ Wayne Smith

Mr. Robert “Bob” Wayne Smith, age 74, of Hill Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Covenant Bible Church with Rev. Nathan Grooms officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.

Bob was born August 21, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Dewey Robert Smith and Emma Lee Worley Smith. He was part-owner and manager of the Western Steer Steakhouse in Lincolnton and a former fireman and policeman in Hickory.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hudson Smith of the home; his children, Piper Stephens, and husband Benny, of Hickory, Todd Smith, and wife Amanda, of Hobbsville, Lisa Beard, and husband Marty, of Lincolnton, Mindy West, and husband Billy, of Lincolnton, Scott Smith, and wife Charity, of Statesville, and Justin Smith, and fiancé Kylie, of Lincolnton; fourteen grandchildren, Amber Seagle, Kaitlyn Stephens, Spencer Stephens, Keaton Stephens, Jordy Beard, Dylan Beard, Lauren West, Brett West, Malachi Smith, Moriah Smith, Micah Smith, Matthew Smith, Merci Smith, and Ethan Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Carter Seagle, Miles Seagle, Maybree Seagle, and soon-to-be born, Jolene Beard.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Smith family.

John Everett Herndon

CHARLOTTE — John Everett Herndon, son of the late Hugh Ward Herndon, Sr., and Flora Ramseur, was born on February 9, 1953, in Lincoln County. He was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. at his home in Charlotte.

“Johnny” as he was affectionately called, was married to Deborah Fisher. Their union was blessed with three beautiful children, Tiffany, Erica and Travis. He was preceded in death by one sister Marie; three brothers, Hugh Jr. “Bobby”, Charles and Robert. What a joy to behold when the baby was reunited with his family!

Johnny was a 1971 graduate of Lincolnton High School. In 1977, he received his BS Degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Johnny was a teacher and an avid learner. He was everybody’s source for a new word and expected you to learn it and use it. He put his heart and soul into being an inventor and received several government patents. He was employed by the Timken Company and the United States Postal Service, from which he retired. Johnny was a devoted husband, father, and just an all around good guy.

Johnny, “Tootsie Roll”, was very charismatic, and his infectious smile could light up a room. He was a “snazzy” but immaculate dresser, whose moves on the dance floor were second to none. He prided himself on his appearance and would change clothes two or three times before deciding on the ‘perfect” outfit.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 37 years, Deborah Fisher Herndon; two daughters, Tiffany(grandson, Carter), and Erica of Charlotte; one son, Travis of Fayetteville; a devoted mother-in-law, Clotelle Fisher of the home; two sisters, Isabelle Boston (Louis) of Clinton, Maryland, and Priscilla Kornegay (Sam) of Charlotte; four brothers, Franklin Herndon (Maria) of Iron Station, Thomas Herndon (Joyce) of Maryland, Albert “Rocky” Herndon (Inette), and David Herndon, both of Syracuse, N.Y.; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Graves (Ennis) and Fayon Thompson of Charlotte, Patricia Herndon of Syracuse, N.Y., and Lucille Herndon of Fla.; one aunt, Virginia Herndon of Lincolnton.; one special cousin, Debra A. Johnson of Charlotte; a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Johnny was a family jewel and will truly missed by all who knew him.

Grier Funeral Service is serving the Herndon family.

Jearl Samuel Stamey

Jearl Samuel Stamey, 72, of Newton passed away June 28, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 1, 2017. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. July 1, 2017 at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Stamey family.

Shirley Mae Cline

Shirley Mae Cline, 64, of Newton passed away June 27, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. July 3, 2017 at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens Chapel in Kinston. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. July 3, 2017 at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens Chapel in Kinston.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Cline family.

Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Arnold

Kenneth “Ken” E. Arnold, 76, of Newton passed away June 27, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton with military honors. The family will received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. today at North Newton Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow on July 5, 2017 at the VA State Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Arnold family.

Samuel ‘Sam’ Ernest Plott

Samuel “Sam” Ernest Plott, 66, of Statesville passed away June 27, 2017.

A graveside service will be held today June 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Plott family.

Paul Emerson Richard

Paul Emerson Richard, 73, of Hickory passed away June 11, 2017.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Richard family.

Dorothy Shepard Connor

Dorothy Shepard Connor, 93, of Statesville passed away June 27, 2017.

A graveside service will be held July 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111

Randall Milton Childers

Randall Milton Childers, 74, of Hickory passed away June 29, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends July 1, 2017 following the graveside service at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Chiders family.