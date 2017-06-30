Chandler Jenkins named NJCAA DII National Player of the Year

Staff report

Former West Lincoln High School standout Chandler Jenkins has been named the 2017 American Baseball Coaches Association NJCAA Division I Baseball Player of the Year.

Jenkins, a sophomore at Catawba Valley Community College, ranked near the top in the nation in most offensive categories this past season.

The outfielder, who had also been named the Region 10 Player of the Year, hit .460 this season with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs. Jenkins ranked fourth in the nation with a slugging percentage of .868.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Jenkins said in a press release. “There are so many great baseball players in our division and to have been named Player of the Year is truly a blessing. I have to thank God, my coaches, my teammates, my family and everyone who supported me along the way. My time at CVCC have been the best two years of my life so far. It was a second chance for me and I can’t thank coach Rozzelle, coach McDonald, and coach Harvey enough. They helped me grow as a player, a person, and a Christian. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

A consistent threat at the plate, Jenkins boasted two separate hitting streaks of at least 10 games on the year, including a 15-game streak to start the season. He recorded 26 games with at least two hits, including a 5 for 6 game with two home runs on March 10.

The Red Hawks finished the season 31-25, and won 10 of their final 13 games of the season. During that stretch, Jenkins collect 17 hits, including nine for extra bases. His work ethic was evident after upping his batting average by more than 200 points from his freshman season a year ago.

Catawba Valley head coach Paul Rozzelle noted Jenkins’ ability to battle back from an injury in 2016. “Chandler is the epitome of perseverance,” Rozzelle stated. “After battling back from an injury last season, he chose to continue to put in the work and came out this year and never stopped hitting. An ultimate competitor that plays with his heart on his sleeve. This accomplishment is an indication of his work, his fight, and his resolve to accomplish his dreams. We as a school are so proud of him for this accomplishment. Chandler is a special young man that we were fortunate to have the last three years.”

Jenkins, who signed with East Carolina University in April, graduated from Catawba Valley with an Associate of Arts degree. He will major in communications at East Carolina. “CVCC will always feel like home to me, and I will always be a Red Hawk,” Jenkins said. “I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me at East Carolina.”

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo