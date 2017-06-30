Cardinals fall to Gaston Braves

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincoln County Post 455 fell to the Gaston Braves 7-2 Wednesday night at East Lincoln High School in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

South Point High School product Grant Tilley belted three home runs to lead the Braves to their 14th win of the season, driving in four of Gaston’s seven runs.

And Tilley nearly had four dingers. With two runners aboard in the top of the first inning, his drive to deep left field was hauled in by Cardinal outfielder David Borges with his glove well above the top of the fence for the first out. Post 455 then turned a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Neither team threatened to get on the scoreboard again until the fourth inning. Scottie Lee led off the top of the inning with a double, and Tilley followed with his first home run of the game to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Hannifan, the number nine hitter in the Gaston lineup, hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to extend the Braves lead to 3-0 before the Braves put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth.

After Tilley led off with his second homer of the game, Josh Benfield reached on a base on balls. Timmy Davila followed with a single, and consecutive wild pitches allowed Benfield to come in to score and Davila to advance to third base with just one out.

Nick Roser’s RBI single scored Davila to give the Braves a comfortable 6-0 lead heading into the late innings.

With the Cardinals bats being silenced for most of the game by the Gaston pitchers, Tilley’s third home run of the night in the top of the eighth inning added an insurance run.

Lincoln County, who managed just four baserunners through the first eight innings, put a couple runs on the board in the ninth inning and came within one baserunner of having the tying run come to the plate.

Brendan Gallagher and Seth McRorie were both hit by pitches after one out in the inning, and Jordon Easter’s single loaded the bases. Kyle Naspinski then drew an RBI walk, and a fielder’s choice off the bat of David Borges made it a 7-2 game.

Brady Drennen then became the third batter of the inning to be hit by a pitch, loading the bases yet again before the Braves recorded a strikeout to end the game.

In addition to Tilley’s three home run performance, Matt Stokes also had three hits for Gaston Post 266. Scottie Lee and Nick Roser added two hits each for the Braves.

Easter went 2 for at the plate to lead the Cardinals, who were held to five hits on the night.

Both teams will be back in action when the Area IV playoffs get underway, tentatively scheduled to begin on Saturday. Lincoln County will be the number five seed out of the Eastern Division. The Cardinals, who finished the regular season 9-10 overall and 8-8 in division play, will face the fourth seed from the Western Division in the first round. That team could be either Asheville, Rutherford County or Caldwell County.

Gaston will enter the playoffs as the second seed from the Eastern Division. The Braves, 14-4, 13-3, will take on either Burke County, Henderson County or Rutherford County in the opening round.

Gaston 000 213 010 – 7 12 0

Lincoln 000 000 002 – 2 5 1

WP: Jordan Helms LP: Adam Campbell

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN