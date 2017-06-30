Home » Sports » American Legion Baseball Standings

American Legion Baseball Standings

Area IV standings

Eastern Division                         Division             Overall

Union County Post 535                     15-1                         15-1

Gaston Post 144-266                         13-3                         14-4

Shelby Post 82                                    12-4                         13-5

Gastonia Post 23                                10-6                         11-7

Lincoln County Post 455                   8-8                          9-10

Mint Hill                                               7-9                           8-10

Maiden Post 240                               4-12                           5-15

Kings Mountain Post 155                 3-13                          3-14

Huntersville Post 321                       0-16                          0-16

                                                     

Western Division                    Division                   Overall

Cherryville Post 100                         15-1                             21-3

Taylorsville Post 170                        13-3                           13-3-1

Caldwell County Post 29                  9-7                               9-7

Asheville Post 70                               8-8                               8-8

Burke County Post 21                       7-9                               8-9

Henderson County Post 77              7-9                             11-10

Rutherford County Post 423           7-9                               7-9

Hickory Post 48                                6-10                             8-14

Haywood County                              0-16                             0-16

*Huntersville and Haywood County dropped out early in the season.

 

Thursday’s scores:

Hickory 9, Rutherford County 8

Taylorsville 6, Asheville 5

 

Wednesday’s scores:

Cherryville 11, Henderson County 1 (5 inn.)  (Game 1)

Cherryville 12, Henderson County 9 (8 inn.)  (Game 2)

Gaston Braves 7, Lincoln County 2

Maiden 14, Kings Mountain 3  (7 inn.)

Gastonia 8, Union County 1

Shelby 11, Mint Hill 1  (7 inn.)

Rutherford County 6, Burke County 2

