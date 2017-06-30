American Legion Baseball Standings

Area IV standings
Eastern Division Division Overall
Union County Post 535 15-1 15-1
Gaston Post 144-266 13-3 14-4
Shelby Post 82 12-4 13-5
Gastonia Post 23 10-6 11-7
Lincoln County Post 455 8-8 9-10
Mint Hill 7-9 8-10
Maiden Post 240 4-12 5-15
Kings Mountain Post 155 3-13 3-14
Huntersville Post 321 0-16 0-16
Western Division Division Overall
Cherryville Post 100 15-1 21-3
Taylorsville Post 170 13-3 13-3-1
Caldwell County Post 29 9-7 9-7
Asheville Post 70 8-8 8-8
Burke County Post 21 7-9 8-9
Henderson County Post 77 7-9 11-10
Rutherford County Post 423 7-9 7-9
Hickory Post 48 6-10 8-14
Haywood County 0-16 0-16
*Huntersville and Haywood County dropped out early in the season.
Thursday’s scores:
Hickory 9, Rutherford County 8
Taylorsville 6, Asheville 5
Wednesday’s scores:
Cherryville 11, Henderson County 1 (5 inn.) (Game 1)
Cherryville 12, Henderson County 9 (8 inn.) (Game 2)
Gaston Braves 7, Lincoln County 2
Maiden 14, Kings Mountain 3 (7 inn.)
Gastonia 8, Union County 1
Shelby 11, Mint Hill 1 (7 inn.)
Rutherford County 6, Burke County 2
