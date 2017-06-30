American Legion Baseball Standings

Area IV standings

Eastern Division Division Overall

Union County Post 535 15-1 15-1

Gaston Post 144-266 13-3 14-4

Shelby Post 82 12-4 13-5

Gastonia Post 23 10-6 11-7

Lincoln County Post 455 8-8 9-10

Mint Hill 7-9 8-10

Maiden Post 240 4-12 5-15

Kings Mountain Post 155 3-13 3-14

Huntersville Post 321 0-16 0-16

Western Division Division Overall

Cherryville Post 100 15-1 21-3

Taylorsville Post 170 13-3 13-3-1

Caldwell County Post 29 9-7 9-7

Asheville Post 70 8-8 8-8

Burke County Post 21 7-9 8-9

Henderson County Post 77 7-9 11-10

Rutherford County Post 423 7-9 7-9

Hickory Post 48 6-10 8-14

Haywood County 0-16 0-16

*Huntersville and Haywood County dropped out early in the season.

Thursday’s scores:

Hickory 9, Rutherford County 8

Taylorsville 6, Asheville 5

Wednesday’s scores:

Cherryville 11, Henderson County 1 (5 inn.) (Game 1)

Cherryville 12, Henderson County 9 (8 inn.) (Game 2)

Gaston Braves 7, Lincoln County 2

Maiden 14, Kings Mountain 3 (7 inn.)

Gastonia 8, Union County 1

Shelby 11, Mint Hill 1 (7 inn.)

Rutherford County 6, Burke County 2