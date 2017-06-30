Around Town — 6-30-17

SATURDAY

Produce stand

Antioch Baptist Church, located at 3413 E. Hwy 150 in Lincolnton will host a produce stand and baked goods sale from 9 a.m. until noon. All proceeds benefit the church food pantry.

Country breakfast

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a country breakfast at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Peru Mission team. For more information call (704) 435-9605.

Breakfast buffet

Westside House of Prayer, located at 4260 Flay Rd. in Lincolnton will host a country breakfast all you can eat buffet from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost is $7 for adults and children $10 and under $4.

Gospel Singing

Lighthouse of Hope Ministry, located at 2978 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton will host Chucky Church and family at 6 p.m. For more information call (980) 525-3789.