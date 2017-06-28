Summer reading program brings exotic animals to Lincoln County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Local children participating in the Lincoln County Public Library’s summer reading program were treated to a showing of exotic animals on Monday.

Corkey Miller, owner of Action Animals USA, brought her collection of exotic pets to Lincoln County to teach children about the lives, habits and characteristics of a variety of unique animals. Miller rescues and then trains her animals, not only for animal safari shows like the one on Monday, but also for roles in movies, television shows and commercials.

“The kids really love to see all of these live animals up close,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, it’s not something that a lot of kids get to do nowadays because when you go to the zoo the animals are usually so far away. My shows used to be a lot more hands-on but, of course, now that’s almost impossible with insurance and everything, which is really a shame because I think it’s important for kids to touch, feel, hold, love and care for real animals because that interaction makes them care more about animals out in the wild. I don’t think seeing animals on a TV screen has the same impact as interacting with a living, breathing creature.”

While much of Monday’s show was a hands-off experience, Miller did call on seven volunteers from the audience to interact with the largest animal in her collection. The lucky kids who were called up on stage got to hold a 9-foot, 65-pound baby albino Burmese python. Burmese pythons, which are native to tropical South and Southeast Asia, can grow to over 20 feet in length and exceed 200 pounds in adulthood.

In addition to the snake, Miller also brought a white cockatoo that danced and talked, a blue and gold macaw that she’s training to ride a scooter, three ferrets, a chicken, a Patagonian cavy, a Siberian lynx and a serval cat that displayed its tremendous leaping ability to the amazement of the crowd.

“I’ve been doing these shows for about 25 years ever since somebody first asked me to bring my animals to a library function,” Miller said. “Now I perform at schools and for boy scout and girl scout troops so it’s definitely grown over the years. I don’t do a whole lot of movie work over the summer, so instead I’ll go on tour across North Carolina and Virginia to try and hopefully educate kids about responsible pet ownership, whether it be domestic or exotic animals. I’m not against exotic animal ownership, but I want people to be prepared for what they’re getting themselves into.”

The theme for this year’s Lincoln County Public Library summer reading program is “Build a Better World.” Programs offered throughout the summer include Lego community building and building birdhouses with Habitat for Humanity, among others.

“We want to make sure that kids avoid the summer slide, so we offer different programs focused on literacy,” Charles R. Jonas Library supervisor Helena Brittain said. “Our hope is that when kids come out and see a program like this animal safari show, it will pique their interest and they’ll want to come to the library and check out books to learn more about these different kinds of animals like snakes, tropical birds and wild cats.”

Those interested in the summer reading program can visit lincolncounty.readsquared.com to register. Registration is free to all and participants who read for at least 15 minutes for five days each week will receive a free ticket to watch the Hickory Crawdads play the Asheville Tourists on July 21, where they will be recognized for their achievements.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard