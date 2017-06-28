Lincoln County unveils new adult probation office

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

County officials unveiled the new adult probation office at the site of the old Lincoln County Jail on the corner of South Government Street and West Water Street in Lincolnton on Monday.

“I’m really proud of this facility,” Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam said. “I’m proud that we were able to give these law enforcement officers at probation and parole a permanent place of their own because they’ve kind of been jerked around from pillar to post for a long time now. They do a great good for the county and it’s a very dangerous job. They give a lot of people a second chance at life to become law-abiding citizens. There’s definitely a need for that and these men and women do the county a great service so I’m proud that we were able to take care of our responsibility as county government to give them this facility.”

The county started the process in April 2016 by demolishing the original portion of the old jail that was built in 1957. The jail was originally built to contain a capacity of 25 inmates before an addition was constructed in 1992.

“In 1958, I came to see the opening of the new Lincoln County jail that stood right here when I was 8 years old,” Beam said. “Of course, during a lot of the years that I was a law enforcement officer this was all the jail that we had and it was quite a unique structure. In 2000, we moved to our new facility known as the Harven Crouse Detention Center. When I was elected to the board of commissioners in 2014 our old jail was in really bad shape, with the bricks falling out of the wall on the far end, and something needed to be done.”

The site where the original 1957 portion of the old jail stood has now been converted into a parking lot to serve the new facility. The addition that was built in 1992 has been renovated to create an 8,000 square-foot building with 25 offices for adult probation that cost the county $900,000 from start to finish.

“The different offices that we’ve been working out of weren’t secure,” Lincoln County Chief Parole Officer Haley Sain said. “We had no waiting area, no lobby and no type of security so people could come and go as they pleased and it made for traffic. This new facility has been designed specifically for us so that people can only enter and exit through the lobby. The way it’s set up is that our officers can lead people from the lobby back into a processing area where their pictures can be taken, paperwork can be finished and drug screening can be done. This new facility is pretty much a one-stop shop that keeps everybody here a little bit more safe.”

Over the years, adult probation has moved from the old Patton building on Sycamore Street to the old Lincoln County Hospital on Gamble Drive and then the R.B. Cronland Hardware property on Salem Church Road. The department has been operating out of its new facility since March.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard