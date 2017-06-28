Library to launch early literacy initiatives through LTSA grant funding

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Public Library has once again received the EZ Literacy and Lifelong Learning Grant through the Library Services and Technology Act. LSTA grants are funds awarded to the State Library of North Carolina by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services with the purpose of enhancing the role of libraries as community leaders in advancing literacy and lifelong learning.

This year, the library received the maximum allotment of $50,000 through the EZ Literacy and Lifelong Learning Grant, as it has in four of the past five years. Lincoln County has been awarded funding through the LSTA every since 2012, totaling nearly $370,000 in grant money over the past six years.

“We have a budget from the county, but most of that is just to take care of your basic operational needs,” Lincoln County library director Jennifer Sackett said. “These kinds of grants enable the staff to be able to develop programming and work to meet community needs outside of what the normal budget would permit us. It’s really exciting, not just because it enables staff to do things that we wouldn’t normally be able to do within our budget, but also because it enables us to do even more through further community and private support as a result of these programs established through this grant funding.”

The Library Board of Trustees and Lincoln County Board of Commissioners have adopted a strategic plan that focuses on early literacy, ensuring that children from birth to age five will have programs and services designed to make certain that they will enter school ready to learn to read, write and listen. There are more than 4,000 children under the age of five in Lincoln County, according to 2015 census data, and this grant funding will allow for the continued expansion of early literacy programs as that number continues to grow.

“Our overall goal is to promote early literacy in Lincoln County so that children are ready to learn to read by the time that they enter school,” Sackett said. “The research shows that the more prepared kids are for school in terms of literacy skills, the more likely they are going to succeed once they get to school.”

A portion of this grant money will be used to launch the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which encourages parents and caregivers to read 1,000 books aloud with their child before they enter school. When children reach various milestones throughout the program they will be able to select a book or literacy activity to celebrate their accomplishment. Any child between 0-5 who is a participant in one of the library’s regular or enhanced story times may enroll in the program and the library will be partnering with local daycares and OBGYN/Pediatric offices to distribute registration information.

“It can be the same book multiple times or it can be 1,000 different books,” Sackett said. “We just want someone to be reading to these children and it can be a combination of people. Obviously parents, but also daycare teachers and church groups that are working with this initiative. Part of this project will also include bags that we’re going to put together with books on different themes and topics that volunteers can check out and take into the community to read with kids at daycare centers, camps, local events or festivals. We’ll provide some basic training on how to do a story time or storytelling event with children for those who are interested.”

The library will also be partnering with Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln to distribute newborn literacy kits to new parents. The kits will include books for babies, information on literacy and parenting, materials about community support services, bookmarks with the five literacy skills and a QR code linking them to additional library resources. The bags will also include registration cards for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program and a coupon for an additional book that can be picked up by visiting any Lincoln County Public Library location.

“One of the priorities of this initiative is to try to start with babies from the time that they’re born,” Sackett said. “It’s proven that you need to start from infancy so we’ll be working with expecting parents and parents of newborns to help provide them with the skills that they need to develop early literacy.

The library will need volunteers to help read and host monthly community literacy events in various parts of the county. Volunteers will also be recruited to take lap-sit bags provided by the library that include books, music and puppets to read to preschoolers at daycares, churches, special programs and community events in an effort to help kids reach their goal of 1,000 books before kindergarten.

“We’re really wanting to make this a county-wide effort to make sure that every kid has somebody reading to them before they enter school,” Sackett said. “I’d like to involve preschool teachers, educators, healthcare professionals, social service workers and pretty much anyone who has contact with children because we’d like to start an early literacy community group that will work together and pull together the resources that we have in Lincoln County in order to accomplish some common goals.”

Those interested in volunteering in support of these initiatives can contact the Lincoln County Public Library at (704) 735-8044.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard