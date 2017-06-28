Jim Quick & Coastline set to play Alive After Five

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Jim Quick & Coastline will bring their unique blend of “Swamp Soul” – country, blues, soul, beach and Southern rock music — to the second concert of the Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton’s Alive After Five Summer Concert Series and Car Show on Thursday. For over 20 years, Jim Quick & Coastline, together 25 years, has toured the southeastern United States, playing nearly 250 shows annually. Quick has received the Carolina Music Awards Entertainer of the Year award 16 times and Songwriter of the Year twice.

“Surprisingly, we’ve won quite a bit,” Quick said. “Even though I love being an entertainer and the center of attention, I hold those Songwriter of the Year awards real close because that’s my passion – writing music.”

Much of what Coastline plays while on tour is original music and they have a legion of fans that call themselves the “Coastline Crazies.” Quick grew up between the swamplands and the sand-hills of southeastern North Carolina and he’s southern to the core. He hasn’t just been named Entertainer of the Year for his singing – he’s a comedian between sets.

“I’ve been told that if I ever got out of the music business I could be a comedian or a preacher,” he said. “I like to make light of almost every situation and throw a lot of humor in there. It’s always lighthearted, we like to laugh and have a lot of fun.”

The concert is free to attend. Streets in the first two blocks of East Main Street behind the courthouse will be shut down beginning at 4 p.m. D.J. John Barkley will entertain the concert goers from 5-7 p.m. when Jim Quick & Coastline will begin playing. They’ll play until 10 p.m., taking periodic breaks between sets. Vendors will be set up serving food and beverages and the DDA will have a beer garden.

“It’s awesome that people can come out on a Thursday night and just hang out,” DDA director Brett Hicks said. “Some of the shops will stay open, as will the restaurants. There’s plenty of parking now. It’ll be a great summertime block party.”

There’s no entry fee for the cruise-in and vehicles can be old or new cars. The rain location is the Lincoln County Farmer’s Market on Water Street. For more information, contact the DDA at (704) 900-9659 or via the organization’s Facebook page.

After Thursday’s event, there will be two more concerts in the series. The Fantastic Shakers will play on July 27 and Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band will perform on Aug. 31.

Image courtesy of Contributed