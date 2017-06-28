Frog Fitness donates equipment to LHS

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton High School athletic department received new fitness equipment designed by Frog Fitness on Tuesday. The “Frog” is a total body resistance trainer that works all major muscle groups. Lincolnton High School is the only school in North Carolina that has this equipment available to train on.

Frog Fitness, a relatively new company, has a relationship with Friday Football Magazine, which caters to fans of high school athletics. Friday Football Magazine identified Lincolnton High School as a school that would benefit from this equipment so the pieces were delivered by Joel Metzger, Frog Fitness development and resident kinesiologist and Henry Kupicek, Frog Fitness strength and conditioning coach, on Tuesday. Both Metzger and Kupicek spent several hours at the school instructing the coaches and student athletes on how to properly use the Frogs. Ten more Frogs will be delivered to the school as soon is the paperwork goes the proper channels.

“The Frog was designed to train the whole body in a very safe and effective manner,” Metzger said. “We’re in every military branch right now and several pro football teams are using them.”

The equipment is put together with no tools and can be used both stationary and while in motion. They can be used both horizontally and vertically. They take up very little floor space and the students can stage competitive races with them to encourage motivation and drive.

“I like anything like this that gets the guys a different type of exercise they can do, can work on as a team and motivates them,” Lincolnton High School football coach Ledford Gibson said.

It is planned that both the male and female athletes at Lincolnton High School will be trained on how to use the Frogs, according to Gibson.

More information on the Frog can be obtained on the company’s web site at www.frogfitness.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard